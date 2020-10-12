'DWTS' champ Nyle DiMarco brings the romance and drama of deaf culture to Netflix in reality series 'Deaf U'

Nyle DiMarco didn't see much of his own experience on TV when he was growing up.

"There has never been a show that really gives a deep dive into the deaf community or the deaf cultural experience," the actor, model and activist says.

DiMarco, 31, who has won "Dancing With the Stars" and "America's Next Top Model," sets out to change how deaf people are portrayed on TV as a producer of "Deaf U," Netflix's new reality series (now streaming). Set at Washington, D.C.'s Gallaudet University, a prestigious college for people who are deaf and hard of hearing, the series is no afterschool special, but rather a juicy, addictive series about a tight-knit community of students from different backgrounds.

Speaking to USA TODAY on a video chat with a translator, DiMarco explained why the series is so important, how he found his magnetic young stars and his own experiences at Gallaudet.

Nyle DiMarco More

Where did you get the idea for this series?

Nyle DiMarco: It goes all the way back to my college days when I was a student at Gallaudet University with my friends. We often would talk about how badly we needed our own reality TV show about the Gallaudet experience. ... When we went out on spring break one year, there was a whole audience of hearing people who were really interested and wanted to learn more about our culture and essentially how to do the sign language. They always wanted to party with us.

Nyle DiMarco on set of "Deaf U." More

Some of the students featured have grown up in the deaf community, and some have never experienced that before they arrive at Gallaudet.

DiMarco: Yes. I remember when I was first introduced to the casting (department), everyone wanted to look for big D deaf people, which meant that they shared a very strong cultural deaf identity and had gone to deaf school. Most capital D deaf people are very confident. They’re very energetic, they have really interesting personalities compared to people who might identify as little "d" deaf, who aren't really a part of deaf culture. But I wanted to tell their story as well, and I wanted to see the comparisons.

Story continues