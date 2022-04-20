Nylander and Campbell lead Toronto Maple Leafs to 5-2 win over Philadelphia Flyers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ilya Mikheyev
    Ilya Mikheyev
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • William Nylander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travis Konecny
    Travis Konecny
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — William Nylander set a new career-high with his 32nd goal of the season and Jack Campbell made 36 saves to pick up his 30th victory of the campaign as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday.

Timothy Liljegren, Jason Spezza, David Kampf and Ilya Mikheyev, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto (51-20-6). Nylander and Mikheyev added an assist apiece.

James van Riemsdyk and Ronnie Attard replied for Philadelphia (23-43-11). Travis Konecny had two assists and Martin Jones stopped 24 shots.

Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL with 58 goals and is looking to become the first player since 2011-12 to reach 60 in a season, sat out a second straight game for Toronto with an undisclosed injury.

Minus his best player, and all but cemented into the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe experimented with some different line combinations, including winger Colin Blackwell getting top-six minutes alongside John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev.

The Leafs opened the scoring at 1:35 of the second period. Alexander Kerfoot chased down a loose puck in the Philadelphia zone before eventually feeding it in front for Liljegren to fire his fifth of the campaign upstairs on Jones.

Campbell made big stops on Konecny and Travis Sanheim a few minutes later, but couldn’t keep van Riemsdyk – who played six seasons in Toronto from 2012-2018 – at bay as he popped home his 21st at 8:07 off a scramble.

Nylander then set a personal high-water mark for goals at 13:39 when he took a cross-ice feed from Mitch Marner on a power play and fired his 32nd into the top corner. The winger has four goals and four assists in his last four games.

Toronto, which improved to 6-1-0 in seven outings without Matthews this season, pushed its lead to 3-1 with 24.8 seconds left in the period on a gorgeous passing play between three veterans. Spezza took a feed from Wayne Simmonds and then played a quick give-and-go with Mark Giordano to bury his 11th.

Campbell had to be sharp on a Philadelphia power play early in the third before Kampf made it 4-1 with his 33rd at 10:11 on a deflection that also hit a Flyers skate in front and trickled past Jones.

Attard scored a consolation goal for the visitors – his second on the season – on a bullet past Campbell's left ear with 2:34 left in regulation. Toronto held on from there for its fourth straight win with Mikheyev sealing it with his 18th goal.

The Leafs, who set franchise records for wins (50) and points (106) in Sunday’s 4-2 home victory over the New York Islanders, forced a good pad save out of Jones on a Simmonds opportunity in the first.

Toronto got two power-play chances later in the period, but couldn’t find the range. The league’s top power-play unit ended an 0-for-17 stretch on Sunday with a 1-for-3 performance.

Blackwell then rattled Jones with a short-handed shot off the Philadelphia goaltender’s mask on a Flyers’ power play late in the period.

Toronto opens a three-game road trip Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who started the night six points back of the Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL bets: Don’t bet on a Toronto under!

    Minty Bets goes through tonight’s slate of NHL games and picks out her three favorite totals to bet on (Wild/Habs, Jets/Rangers, Flyers/Maple Leafs) and tells you why she thinks they’ll pay out.

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • US vs Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti in Women's World Cup qualifying

    The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, which will determine qualifiers for the 2023 Women's World Cup. Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago were drawn Tuesday into Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico. The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next ye

  • Joel Embiid tells Raptors coach Nick Nurse to 'stop b******* about calls'

    Joel Embiid and Nick Nurse revealed what they discussed on the sidelines at the end of Game 2.

  • Fulham promoted back to Premier League with Preston win as Aleksandar Mitrovic reaches 40 goals

    The Cottagers beat Preston 3-0 to secure a return from the Championship at the first time of asking and with four games to spare

  • Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Flyers

    Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6, second in the Atlantic)Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Philadelphia. He's fifth in the league with 102 points, scoring 58 goals and totaling 44 assists.The Maple Leafs are 30-11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the league with 13 shorthanded goals, led by Ilya Mikheyev with four.The Flyers are 7-14-4 against opponents from

  • NFL betting: As draft nears, intrigue at pick No. 1 grows according to betting odds

    Aidan Hutchinson is still the betting favorite to be the first overall pick, but his odds are falling.

  • This Is Us writer breaks down Kevin's triple-romance mystery — and explains Miguel's health

    Jon Dorsey, who wrote "The Day of the Wedding," offers insights into Beth and Madison's detective work on Kevin as well as Rebecca's command performance.

  • Who is Roki Sasaki? Meet the 20-year-old who almost pitched 2 perfect games in a row

    The Japanese pitching phenom may have pitched the most dominant game in professional baseball history.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o