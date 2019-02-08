Nyla Rose Signs with All Elite Wrestling, Becoming First Trans Wrestler in a Major Promotion

All Elite Wrestling signed Nyla Rose on Thursday, becoming the first major wrestling promotion to sign a transgender competitor.

AEW made the announcement at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday. Rose confirmed the signing on her Twitter account with a picture of the AEW logo and caption saying, "Oh it's true alright."

During the annoucement on Thursday, Rose got into a heated argument with Kylie Rae, making fans wonder if the two will face off at AEW's Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.

Rose has been wrestling since 2013 and participated in promotions like Warriors of Wrestling and Covey Pro.

AEW previously announced plenty of additions to its roster, including stars like Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Brandi Rhodes.

The organization was born from "All In," the unprecented show organized by Rhodes and the Jackson brothers in September 2018. Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC owner Shad Khan is the primary investor in AEW and his son Tony is the company’s president.