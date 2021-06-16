NYCFC Names Berkeley College First-Ever Higher Education Partner of the Club

Share the News: @NYCFC @BerkeleyCollege

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is proud to announce that it has entered into its first higher education partnership with Berkeley College. The NYCFC and Berkeley College partnership will provide opportunities to collaborate on education, career development, and health and fitness initiatives that will benefit NYCFC fans and employees, along with Berkeley College and its students.

“NYCFC’s values and multicultural and multilingual communities are aligned with Berkeley College’s mission of empowering students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers,” said Diane Recinos, EdD, Senior Vice President of Student Success at Berkeley College. “This partnership with New York City’s Major League Soccer organization is an exciting way to engage with youth and families and spread awareness of the importance of higher education,” said Recinos.

The partnership will also extend to Berkeley College’s affiliate international language school, Rennert International, which will provide NYCFC’s First Team Players with language translation and interpretation services.

With a shared value of providing diverse and equitable pathways to educating the next generation of New Yorkers, NYCFC, Berkeley College, and Rennert International will use the power of soccer to enrich the lives of local youth and NYCFC’s multicultural communities.

A key advantage of the partnership for NYCFC is Berkeley College’s Corporate Learning Partnership (CLP) tuition discount program of up to 30%, which applies to Berkeley College’s undergraduate and graduate MBA programs for employees and their families. Berkeley College will also provide NYCFC with professional development and training programs.

As part of the partnership, NYCFC will provide Berkeley student scholars with internship opportunities, enabling students to gain hands-on work experience in the front office of a professional soccer team. In addition, NYCFC will open its Front Office Shadowing Day to ten Berkeley College students to provide access to NYCFC’s leadership team and an inside look into how a professional soccer team operates.

Beginning in 2022, NYCFC will support Berkeley College student health and fitness initiatives by hosting private soccer programs and giving direct access to elite training.

About New York City Football Club

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. NYCFC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2019, the Club finished top of the Eastern Conference and qualified for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League for the first time in franchise history.

NYCFC’s Academy features teams from the U-12 to U-19 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. NYCFC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities; one of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in underserved NYC neighborhoods in five years.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in White Plains and Midtown Manhattan, NY, and in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years.

About Rennert International

Founded in 1973, Rennert International is a full-service language school, teacher-training center and translation services provider based at 12 East 41st Street, New York, NY. Rennert’s Mission is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its students by providing uniquely enriching language programs in English and foreign languages for academic, professional, cultural and social purposes. Rennert New York is certified as an ESL School by the Bureau of Proprietary School Supervision, part of the New York State Education Department.

Rennert International provided translation and interpretation services for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and was the official language partner for the New York City Football Club in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.rennert.com.

