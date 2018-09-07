NYCFC looks for positive result against DC United

New York City FC coach Dome Torrent insists that this is no time to push the panic button. The results -- one win in the club's last seven games -- say otherwise.

But Torrent points to the way NYCFC played Wednesday night rather than the end result -- a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution -- for the source of optimism heading into Saturday's home match against DC United.

Especially because it came on the heels of a poor performance in a 2-1 loss last Saturday at Columbus.

"Today our team played really well. I'm not happy for the result, but I'm happy for the way we are able to play," Torrent said Wednesday night. "That is the best way to improve. The last game we played really, really bad. I'm very angry with them. But today they deserved to win the game."

The loss wasn't just NYCFC's first at home this season. It was the first time since April 2016 that it suffered consecutive defeats.

It also likely ended any hopes NYCFC had of winning the Supporters' Shield. The New York Red Bulls are in the pole position with 55 points, seven points ahead of NYCFC, which has six games remaining.

"We will try to do it because it's our job. It's not easy because we lost two games in a row. ... We will try to do because we have right now six games," Torrent said. "We will try to improve and to do. Especially tonight, we deserved to win the game, but sometimes it is not possible. But if we are able to play in that way, maybe we have a chance to do something special in MLS."

While NYCFC (14-8-6) is in their most difficult stretch of the season, D.C. United (8-11-6) is coming off its best result of the season -- a 3-1 home win over Atlanta United on Sunday.

That moved United into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, six points below the playoff line with three games in hand on sixth-place Montreal.

"It was our most complete and disciplined performance of the season. ... it was a full group effort from the beginning to the end," D.C. United coach Ben Olsen said. "Against teams like Atlanta, if you don't give that type of effort and aren't in sync the way we were for a majority of the match, you can see how they (Atlanta) have the points they have."

For the second game this week, NYCFC will try to defeat an Eastern Conference opponent with a short-handed roster. Four players -- defender Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), midfielder Ebenezer Ofori (Ghana), winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (Libya) and Rodney Wallace (Costa Rica) -- are on international duty and midfielder Alex Ring is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

D.C. United, meanwhile, will be without six players who are with their national teams during the FIFA window -- midfielders Paul Arriola (United States), Zoltan Stieber (Hungary), Junior Moreno (Venezuela), forwards Darren Mattocks (Jamaica) and Bruno Miranda (Bolivia), and defender Oniel Fisher (Jamaica).