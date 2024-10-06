🚨 NYCFC game delayed after lockdown at Red Bull Arena

New York City FC’s game with Nashville SC was postponed until 4:25 EST on Sunday after Red Bull Arena required a safety sweep.

The club was forced to play at a different home venue due to conflicts with the MLB Playoffs schedule, and the grounds reportedly went into lockdown due to safety concerns.

NYCFC, however, did not share the reasons for such precautions.

The stadium has been safely swept and secured. We will provide an update on gates opening shortly. https://t.co/qbVyc9QpTS — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) October 6, 2024

The club eventually confirmed the stadium was cleared of all issues, and players returned to their warmup ahead of kick off.

NYCFC currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference while Nashville are 13th and miss out on the MLS playoffs.

Feature image credit: © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images