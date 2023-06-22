NYCFC beats Atlanta United 2-1 to end 9-match winless streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Gabriel Pereira scored in the first minute and early in the second half and New York City FC snapped a nine-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

Pereira took a pass from Keaton Parks and scored to give NYCFC (5-7-7) the lead just 42 seconds into the match.

Tyler Wolff didn't need long to net the equalizer, using an assist from 20-year-old rookie midfielder Ajani Fortune in the 11th minute to score his fourth goal this season.

Fortune, who was making his seventh career appearance and second start, had a hand in a goal for the first time. Wolff, also 20, has made 24 appearances and eight starts in four seasons with the club. Wolff made his first start this season after scoring three times as a substitute to tie teammate Giorgos Giakoumakis for the league lead coming off the bench.

NYCFC regained the lead for good in the 56th minute on Pereira's sixth goal of the season with an assist from Richard Ledezma.

NYCFC entered play with a 0-5-4 record in its last nine matches. Atlanta United (7-5-7) came around at the right time for NYCFC, which improved to 5-0-3 in the last eight match-ups of the series. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium earlier this season. Only the New York Red Bulls own a longer unbeaten run against Atlanta United with a nine-match streak from 2018-22.

Luis Barraza finished with three saves for NYCFC. Brad Guzan stopped one shot for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United came in 2-0-4 in its last six matches. The club had won three straight at home, scoring at least three goals in each of the wins.

NYCFC travels to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

