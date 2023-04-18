One dead in NYC multi-storey car park collapse

Cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete

At least one person has died and five others injured after a multi-storey car park collapsed partially in New York city, officials say.

The second floor of the three-story building in Manhattan's financial district collapsed first, reports CBS, the BBC's US partner.

Authorities said all the workers in the building have been accounted for.

Video posted online shows cars and debris stacked high on a mound of shattered concrete.

The collapse occurred around 16:00 local time (19:00GMT).

An injured man

This is a developing story.