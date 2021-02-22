NYC Movie Theaters Can Reopen March 5, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that New York City movie theaters have permission to reopen, at 25% capacity and with a maximum of 50 people allowed per screen. Masks, social-distancing, and other pandemic protocols must also be in place. Deadline first reported the news. Andrew Cuomo has set March 5 as the date for reopening.
The news arrives more than five months since theaters around the rest of New York State were allowed to reopen in October. New York City movie theaters have been shuttered since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Enhanced air filtration systems will also be required for theaters planning to reopen in New York City, according to The New York Times. Assigned seating for patrons will also be required, as has been the case in other theaters open throughout the United States.
New York City is a key market for film exhibition. The box office is just coming off its lowest grossing weekend of the year, with a 30% drop. The estimated total, as of IndieWire’s Sunday box office report, was around $8.5 million ($7.3 million in the top 10); last year, the total was $107 million, for comparison.
Also previously announced for New York City, indoor dining is allowed to resume at 35% capacity, up from 25% earlier in the month. Already permitted to reopen later this Spring in New York City are indoor family entertainment centers and indoor amusement centers at 25% capacity on March 26. In April, outdoor amusement parks can open at 33% capacity. COVID-19 cases continue to remain high. Over the last week, New York state averaged 38 cases per every 100,000 residents.
More to come…
