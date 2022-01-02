New NYC Mayor Eric Adams says 'we must pivot and evolve with' COVID

New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, who was sworn in on New Year's Eve, discussed the challenges that lie ahead for the city with the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

"COVID is a formidable opponent and it continues to evolve, and we must pivot and evolve with it, but you can't do it viewing yourself from within the crisis," Adams told anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "We have to see ourselves past the crisis."

Adams continued with a dire message about closing New York City.

"If we close down our city, it is as dangerous as COVID," Adams said. "That's what our focus must be. So that proper balance of safety [and] keeping our economy operated is going to allow us to get through."

Asked about the fast spread of the omicron variant, Adams said, "We've spent $11 trillion on COVID and we don't have another $11 trillion. So our lives can't be based on what's the new variant. No. We have to figure out: how do we adjust?"

Stephanopoulos pushed Adams on the ability to get back to normal when different job sectors in New York City currently have shortages. Adams replied that changes and pivots, such as to the subway system, are being made "based on where the urgency is located."

New York City's unemployment rate currently stands 9.4%, double the national average, Stephanopoulos noted later.

"We have to get New Yorkers working again," Adams agreed. "How do we do that? By [not] having an antagonistic relationship with our business community. I have been meeting with top business leaders in making our city attractive to do business in."

Adams said he would work to create a centralized database of job applications with businesses the New York City government has partnered with to help people find jobs.

"I say to those who are not vaccinated: stop it. It's time to get vaccinated. It's time to have the booster shots. You're endangering yourself and you're endangering the public and your family as well," New York City Mayor Eric Adams says. https://t.co/itWjDwtxQM pic.twitter.com/c30IXvIxp4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 2, 2022

On Thursday, Adams laid out his winter COVID-19 strategy, which includes keeping in place the city's current private sector vaccine mandate. Adams told Stephanopoulos he is also thinking about requiring city workers to get a booster shot.

Adams also reached out those who still remain unvaccinated.

"I say to those who are not vaccinated: stop it," Adams said Sunday. "It's time to get vaccinated. It's time to have the booster shots. You're endangering yourself and you're endangering the public and your family as well."

With schools returning from winter break this week, Stephanopoulos asked Adams what message he has for New York City parents who fear sending their children back to school during this current surge.

"I say to them, fear not sending them back," Adams said. "The stats are clear: The safest place for children is inside a school."

Noting that "we've lost almost two years of education," Adams added that "we want to create a safe environment with testing."

"We're going to identify the children that are exposed," he continued. "We're going to remove them from that environment, and the numbers show the mere fact that a child is exposed in a classroom does not mean that entire classroom is exposed."

Asked if he will require teachers, police officers and other city workers to get booster shot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams tells @GStephanopoulos that is "our next move and decision." https://t.co/ia7sCrKz36 pic.twitter.com/9vwfDnIsgx — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 2, 2022

Pressed by Stephanopoulos on why New York City is not requiring testing for students to return to school, which is being done in other major cities, Adams responded that the decision lies with the governor and that he's working with the tools he currently has available him.

"I think that would be a great idea," Adams said. "But unfortunately, the governor made the decision, and I'm going to follow the governor. We're going to be partners on this to make sure we make our school system safe."

Asked if he had learned anything new in the 36 hours since he had become mayor, Adams said he'll be leading his city from the frontlines.

"Generals don't lead their troops from the back, they lead their troops from the front," Adams said. "I'm going to lead my city into this victory from the front, and people tell me this is a difficult job. Darn it, I want it to be a difficult job. You know, it's a difficult job being a cop, riding the subway trains in the '80s. It's going to be difficult now."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

