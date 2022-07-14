NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends nuclear attack PSA, saying 'we always have to be prepared'

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

New York City wants to be prepared for a nuclear attack – even though officials say there is a "very low" chance that will happen.

Earlier this week, some New Yorkers were confused and concerned after the New York City Emergency Management Department released their new PSA Monday on "nuclear preparedness."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the video on Tuesday, saying he is a "big believer in better safe than sorry."

"It doesn't mean just a nuclear attack, it's any natural disaster. Pack a bag, know where your medicines are located, these are just smart things to do," he said.

Adams added the PSA was made in reference to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and highlighted that New York is "still one of the top terrorist threats" in the world. He said there no imminent threats to the city known.

"We always have to be prepared as New Yorkers," Adams said.

The one minute, 30-second video began with, "So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit."

The PSA then lists three things people should do once a nuclear attack hits. First is to get inside a building and away from windows.

"And no, staying in the car is not an option," it states.

Second is to stay inside and go towards the middle of the building, and if a basement is accessible, to go in it. If you were outside when the blast happened or were exposed to any chemicals, people are advised to remove all outside clothing and get clean immediately.

The third and final step is to "stay tuned" for any media information and when officials say when it is safe to be outside. It also recommends people sign up for Notify NYC, the city's emergency communication program.

"Alright, you've got this," it ends with.

World population: UN says global population to reach 8 billion this year, India will be the most populated country

What is 'dry drowning'?: Do you need to be concerned? Our medical expert explains.

Naturally, people on social media had some thoughts.

The department said on Tuesday while the chances of a nuclear weapon hitting the city or area surrounding it are "very low," it wants New Yorkers to be aware of how to stay safe.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends nuclear attack PSA: 'Better safe'

