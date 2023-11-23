NYC Mayor Adams accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit ahead of Adult Survivors Act filing deadline

Mayor Eric Adams is being accused of sexual assault and battery in legal papers filed late Wednesday under New York State’s Adult Survivors Act.

The woman, who the Daily News is not naming to protect her privacy, has accused Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when, according to court papers, they both worked for the city. Adams was an NYPD officer at the time.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the three-page legal brief claims.

Adams’ accuser is seeking $5 million in relief as well as attorney fees and interest. The legal documents also accuse Adams of employment discrimination on the basis of her “gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional inflication of emotional distress.”

The mayor denied the accusations through a City Hall spokesman Thursday morning.

“The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it,” his spokesman Charles Lutvak said. “But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

Adams’ accuser could not immediately be reached for comment. Her attorney Megan Goddard did not immediately respond to a call.

Along with Adams, the woman has named several other defendants in her suit, including the city, NYPD’s Transit Bureau, the Guardians Association and several unnamed entities.

According to the legal filing, the action will be heard in Manhattan Supreme Court and “the basis for the venue is where the actions complained of occurred.”

The claim is being made under an extension of the state Adult Survivors Act. The deadline to file claims before that extension sunsets at midnight Thursday.

