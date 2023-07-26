NYC crane collapses after catching fire in Manhattan, videos show

Video captured by bystanders Wednesday morning in New York City appeared to show a construction crane on fire, collapsing and plummeting to the street below.

The crane can be seen ablaze in multiple videos posted to Twitter. One video posted on Twitter by user @jimmy_farring shows the crane on fire before it breaks loose and crashes into an adjacent building and onto the ground, sending pedestrians fleeing the area. (Editor's note: Video contains profanity).

In another video shared on Twitter by podcaster Paula Pant, black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky after the top of the crane detached and fell.

#fire #nyc #hudsonyards — you can see the top piece of it collapse around approx the 40-second mark pic.twitter.com/k78wiJEGXu — Paula Pant (@AffordAnything) July 26, 2023

In a tweet, the New York City Fire Department warned of a four-alarm fire at 550 10th Ave. in Manhattan, located in the Hudson Yards area. The New York City Police Department posted a warning on Twitter for people to avoid the area of 10th Ave. and 11th Ave. between West 41st St. to West 42nd St. because of the crane collapse.

ADVISORY: Due to a crane collapse, please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/gpXIs4nF2s — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2023

Additional details were not immediately available.

