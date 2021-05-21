NYC Brokerage, Algocap.io - First to Accept Crypto in Real Estate Transactions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 /AlgoCap Real Estate (algocap.io) is the first full-service real estate brokerage in New York City to facilitate real estate transactions using digital assets, including Elon Musk's "favorite" DodgeCoin.

With the rising profile of cryptocurrency and many newly minted crypto millionaires, the ability to structure crypto transactions and to tokenize real estate is in greater demand than ever. However, few real estate brokers, attorneys and financial professionals possess the skills necessary to streamline this process for real estate investors.

Before starting AlgoCap, Max Dilendorf built a successful law practice, Dilendorf Law Firm, and reputation for handling complex cryptocurrency transactions, including asset tokenization and issuance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in compliance with the US Securities Laws and Regulations.

His expertise in this area was formed over many years representing clients in connection with crypto-related matters, including several cases where clients used Bitcoin as the source of funds to participate in EB-5 investment real estate projects.

These experiences led him to recognize the growing demand of U.S. and non-U.S. investors, who wish to purchase New York City real estate using digital assets.

"AlgoCap has the expertise necessary to structure complex transactions, including real estate tokenization deals," says Dilendorf, "and can work with both U.S. and non-U.S. clients to facilitate novel digital real estate opportunities."

But, Dilendorf's real estate brokerage does not stop there; AlgoCap also employs a sophisticated algorithm to help clients sort through the thousands of available listings in a matter of seconds.

"We streamline the process of finding the right property and provide clients with a snapshot of potential investments, including relevant market comps and rental trends, among other factors," says Dilendorf.

Story continues

Another essential advisory service offered by AlgoCap is real estate tokenization. Tokenization is the process of creating a virtual token to represent ownership of a real estate interest. Rather than dealing with regular real estate interests in an outdated manner using paper documents, purchasers are able to engage in transactions digitally using tokens.

Tokenization is flexible: a token could represent ownership of the underlying real asset, an equity interest in a legal entity that owns that asset, an interest in a debt secured by the asset, a right to share in profits arising from the use of the asset, and more.

The types of the real property involved can also vary widely, including single-family homes, multifamily structures, office buildings, warehouses, retail spaces, and everything in between. According to Bari Zahn, Dilendorf's special international tax counsel, the flexibility of real estate tokenizations to diverse asset classes, coupled with non-US investor demand requires careful cross-border planning to ensure the tax-efficient holding of such U.S. investments.

"AlgoCap is a boutique brokerage with the ability to work side-by-side with our clients and guide them through the whole transaction," remarks Dilendorf. From foreign investments to cryptocurrency conversion, while providing clients with unique tax-efficient structures, the AlgoCap team of lawyers, licensed trust companies, tax experts and financial analysts are prepared to handle the most complex real estate transactions.

Contact Info:

Max Dilendorf

AlgoCap Real Estate LLC

85 Broad Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

dm@algocap.io

The information presented is not legal advice, is not to be acted on as such, may not be current and is subject to change without notice. You should not act upon any such information without first seeking qualified professional counsel on your specific matter. Attorney Advertising.

SOURCE: AlgoCap Real Estate





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648539/NYC-Brokerage-Algocapio--First-to-Accept-Crypto-in-Real-Estate-Transactions



