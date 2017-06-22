Nyarko breaks tie, DC United beats Atlanta United 2-1

D.C. United's Patrick Nyarko, right, grabs Orlando City's Donny Toia by the arm as they try to get possession of the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando won 2-0. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.

D.C. United (5-8-3) improved to 2-0 against Atlanta, winning for only the second time since beating its conference rival April 30. It was just the fifth multigoal game of the season for the lowest-scoring MLS team with just 12 goals.

Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it in the 23rd minute.

Brandon Vasquez had an open look to tie it for Atlanta in the 75th minute, but the angle was too difficult.