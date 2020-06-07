NY Times Editorial Page Editor James Bennet Resigns After Tom Cotton Op-Ed Backlash

James Bennet has resigned as head of the New York Times Op-Ed section after a week of internal and external criticism over a column written by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton calling for further military presence at protests against police brutality.

The announcement was made in a memo to NYT staff by publisher A.G. Sulzberger. Katie Kingsbury, who joined The Times in 2017, has been named as acting Editorial Page Editor through the November election. In addition, Jim Dao, the deputy editorial page editor responsible for the section Cotton’s op-ed was published in, will step off the masthead and will be reassigned to the newsroom.

“James is a journalist of enormous talent and integrity who believes deeply in the mission of The Times,” said Sulzberger in a statement. “He oversaw a significant transformation of the Opinion department, which broadened the range of voices we publish and pushed us into new formats like video, graphics and audio. I’m grateful for his many contributions.”

“Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years,” Sulzberger added.”James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change.”

Bennet’s tenure as Op-Ed editor, which began four years ago, has been marked with considerable criticism for hires of right-wing pundits like Bret Stephens and Bari Weiss as well as guest columns by figures like Blackwater head Erik Prince. Despite this, Bennet was reported to be in high regard with NYT leadership and considered a frontrunner to succeed Dean Baquet as editor-in-chief of the paper.

But the criticism reached a boiling point when the NYT website published Cotton’s piece, which urged the U.S. military to crush nationwide protests and unrest following the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin. The New York Times guild harshly criticized the paper’s decision to publish the article, calling it “a clear threat to the health and safety of journalists we represent.”

Cotton’s words prompted a social media backlash that impacted the NYT’s subscriber numbers. According to an internal Slack exchange obtained by Slate, the Times’ customer service center reported over 200 subscription cancellations in one hour, the highest ever recorded by the paper.

During a staff call on Friday, Sulzberger called Cotton’s editorial “contemptuous” and admitted that it never should have been published. The staff call also revealed that the Times approached Cotton to write the piece instead of the other way around and that it was put through a “rushed editorial process.”

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication. This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short term and long term changes, to include expanding our fact checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish,” said a spokesperson in a statement to TheWrap.

In his statement announcing Bennet’s departure, Sulzberger said that the NYT would not “retreat from its responsibility to help people understand a range of voices across the breadth of public debate. That role is as important as it’s ever been.”

“Because we have faced questions in recent days about our core values, I want to say this plaintly: As an institution we are opposed to racism in every corner of society. We are opposed to injustice. We believe deeply in principles of fairness, equality and human rights. Those values animate both our news report and our opinion report.”

Bennet’s departure was criticized by President Donald Trump, who called Cotton’s column “excellent.”

“The State of Arkansas is very proud of Tom,” Trump tweeted. “The New York Times is Fake News!!!”

