'Not mere fibs.' NY Republicans call for George Santos to resign, DC GOP leaders silent

Candy Woodall, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – New York  Republicans called on embattled freshman Rep. George Santos to resign following allegations he lied about his personal and professional credentials to win his congressional seat.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters they had not seen the call from Nassau County Republicans for Santos to step down.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer did not respond to questions from reporters in the hallways of the Capitol.

"Let me read it, and I'll respond," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, a defiant Santos told reporters he "will not" resign.

At about 1 p.m., he issued a similar statement on Twitter:

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!"

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB169
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB169

Santos, who was sworn in early Saturday morning, is facing backlash and criminal scrutiny related to campaign finances and alleged lies about his personal and professional resume.

Nassau County Republicans on Wednesday called for Santos' resignation during a news conference on Long Island led by county committee Chairman Joseph Cairo.

The local leaders were joined remotely by House GOP Rep. and fellow congressman Anthony D'Esposito, who also called for Santos to step down.

More: What can Congress do about Rep.-elect George Santos, who lied ahead of winning his election?

Cairo said the Santos campaign was full of fabrications.

"He deceived voters," he said. "His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives."

Cairo added that Santos is no longer welcome at Republican headquarters in Nassau County.

The latest call follows action Tuesday from New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, who filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee and requested an investigation.

During a news conference yesterday morning, Scalise said the matter was being handled through internal discussions.

The New York Conservative Party is also joining the calls for Santos to resign.

"Mr. Santos's profound use of mistruths as a candidate morally disqualifies him from serving in public office and exposes him to potential legal action, seriously compromising his ability to represent his constituents," party Chairman Gerard Kassar said in a statement.

The options: What can Congress do about Rep.-elect George Santos, who lied ahead of winning his election?

The first week: McCarthy's secret deal, George Santos, Biden and Trump docs, abortion prompt fiery debate in new Congress

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McCarthy, Scalise silent as NY Republicans push Santos to step down

Latest Stories

  • Joy Reid Suggests Byron Donalds Was GOP's House Speaker 'Diversity Statement'

    The MSNBC host grilled the Black Republican on his qualifications for speaker and it got awkward.

  • Matt Gaetz says he wants C-SPAN cameras back on the House floor days after they showed GOP chaos during speaker vote

    The Florida Republican said the current pool view of Congress is "antiquated and a little boomer-fied," per Fox News.

  • New York Democrats Demand George Santos Ethics Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos said he’s “done nothing unethical” as two House Democratic asked the Ethics Committee to investigate whether the New York congressman filed vague and possibly illegal financial disclosures.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away

  • George Santos defiant in face of New York Republicans calling on him to resign

    Mr Santos is refusing to quit despite calls for his resignation from his own party

  • NY Republicans call on Rep. George Santos to resign over his 'deceit'

    New York Republicans on Wednesday called on newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos to resign following revelations that he fabricated or embellished much of his background while running for Congress last year. At a press conference, Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph Cairo said that Santos' campaign was filled with "deceit." "His lies were not mere fibs," Cairo said.

  • N.Y. Republicans tell George Santos to resign from Congress for 'lie after lie'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Embattled U.S. Representative George Santos should resign from Congress after telling "lie after lie after lie" about his career and history, a group of senior Republicans from his suburban New York district said on Wednesday. Before the group of more than a dozen top Republicans from his home district in Nassau County were done urging Santos to step down, the newly elected congressman rejected their call, telling reporters at the Capitol that he would stay in office. The Republicans made their plea at a news conference two days after a nonpartisan watchdog accused Santos of breaking campaign finance laws in a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

  • Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if others do, too

    LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland has decided to send a company of Leopard tanks to help neighboring Ukraine in the war with invading Russia, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday. But Duda, on a visit to Lviv, said that the move would be possible only as an element in a larger international coalition of tank aid to Kyiv. Poland’s leaders have been indicating that they were in talks with other countries over a potential international coalition that would send the German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

  • 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown says he's 'estranged' from his sons with Janelle and 'can't even have conversations with them'

    Kody Brown said on "Sister Wives" that he'd have a hard time forgiving his adult sons for their choices if one of his young kids died of COVID.

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine