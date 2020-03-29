NY Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said Saturday night on Twitter.

Dolan has “been in self-isolation” and is “experiencing little to no symptoms,” the team tweeted. “He continues to oversee business operations.”

Dolan is executive chairman and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company. The 64 year old oversees all operations within the company and supervises day-to-day operations of the Knicks, the New York Rangers, the New York Liberty, and their regional sports networks.

He is the the first owner of a major U.S. professional sports team to go public with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been on hiatus after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

