NY Gov. Hochul expects Bills stadium deal to be done soon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN WAWROW
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An agreement that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is approaching completion, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confident a deal will be struck before the end of the month.

Hochul on Friday said many of the issues have been resolved, with discussions now focusing on what she called “the nuts and bolts." One outstanding issue she specifically mentioned was the length of the lease to ensure the franchise’s long-term presence in the Buffalo region.

“There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process,” Hochul said. “As everyone knows, this is a very important priority to me and this community, but also the entire state.”

Hochul wouldn’t provide any details on what the taxpayer commitment would be for the new facility the state estimates will cost $1.354 billion to construct, except to say: “My priority is to keep the Buffalo Bills here, as well as ensure that we’re making smart investments.”

The expectation is the Bills are seeking more than 60% of funding to come from the public to build a proposed 60,000-plus seat stadium across the street from the team’s current facility in Orchard Park.

Negotiations between the Bills, the state and Erie County began last summer, with Hochul facing an end-of-the-month deadline to get an agreement in place to have the stadium commitment included on the state budget due in early April.

In saying she expected to meet that deadline, Hochul said there are numerous options at her disposal once the budget is formally submitted.

“We’ll be able to find the resources in the budget. There’s unrestricted money, there’s money for economic development, there’s money for infrastructure. So there are various sources,” she said. “We’ll be able to identify what is needed to ensure that the Buffalo Bills stay here in western New York.”

The Bills are seeking to replace their existing facility which opened in 1973 and has been deemed too expensive to renovate. A state study in November pegged renovation costs at $862 million.

If approved, the Bills project the new facility could be built in time for the start of the 2026 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cheers Erupt as Zelensky Addresses Thousands on Prague Streets

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed crowds in several European cities remotely on March 4, appealing for support as the Russian invasion of his country continued.Zelensky appeared via video link in cities including Paris, Prague, Lyon, and Frankfurt.This footage, captured by Lukas Biba, shows the crowd gathered in Wenceslas Square in the Czech Republic’s capital city of Prague. Zelensky appealed for people to do what they can to support Ukraine, and led the crowd in a moment of silence for those who have died in the conflict, according to local media. Credit: Lukas Biba via Storyful

  • Why are Americans booking Airbnbs in Ukraine as it’s being invaded by Russia?

    “I wanted to make sure my money was going to a real person,” one Twitter user said.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championship

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title. Speed Skating Canada released a statement before the races were scheduled to begin. In Dubreuil's absence, Thomas Krol of the Netherlands went on to capture the men's sprint gold, adding to a season that boasts Olympic gold and silver and European championship. Dubreuil, a Levis, Que native, sat first in the men's overall sprint standings, ah

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.