NY girl missing for 2 years found alive, stashed inside 'small, cold and wet' staircase

Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
·3 min read

SAUGERTIES, New York — More than two years after she disappeared, a 6-year-old girl was found stashed under the staircase of a home in eastern New York.

The case broke Monday night when a detective pried open the staircase and found Paislee Shultis in a "small, cold, and wet" secret room, where she was hiding with her biological, "non-custodial" mother in a Fawn Road home, according to Town of Saugerties police.

Police arrested Paislee's biological parents, who did not have custody of her and had been suspected of abducting her.

Paislee Shultis, who was reported missing in 2019, was found in Saugerties on Feb. 14, 2022.
Paislee Shultis, who was reported missing in 2019, was found in Saugerties on Feb. 14, 2022.

Saugerties police initially said Paislee disappeared in Cayuga Heights in Tompkins County, but Cayuga Heights police said Tuesday that was untrue. Saugerties police said in a Facebook post in 2020 that Paislee went missing in Spencer, a village in Tioga County. Saugerties police could not be reached for clarification Tuesday.

She had last been seen with Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr., police said at the time. Multiple police agencies had investigated numerous leads about Paislee's disappearance, including several that led police to that Saugerties house. But each time police checked it out the residents denied any knowledge of the girl's whereabouts.

It was not immediately clear with whom the girl was living when she disappeared.

Cooper and Shultis Jr. were arrested Monday, along with Kirk Shultis Sr., who owns the house on Fawn Road with his wife.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Paislee was taken to the police station, where she was met by paramedics. She was in good health and released to her legal guardian, police said.

The Ulster County District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached for more information.

Paislee Shultis, 6, was found under this staircase on Fawn Road in Saugerties on Feb. 14, 2022.
Paislee Shultis, 6, was found under this staircase on Fawn Road in Saugerties on Feb. 14, 2022.

'Something out of place'

Police said Shultis Jr., the girl’s biological father, "resurfaced shortly after Paislee's disappearance" and denied knowledge of his daughter’s whereabouts, and told police that he had not seen her since 2019, when he reported Cooper fled to Pennsylvania with his daughter.

During some follow-ups at the Fawn Road home, police said Shultis Jr. and his father allowed officers "limited access" to look around the home, "knowing the child and her abductor were hidden within the house and would not be found."

Paislee Shultis, 6, was found under this staircase in a home on Fawn Road in Saugerties on Feb. 14, 2022.
Paislee Shultis, 6, was found under this staircase in a home on Fawn Road in Saugerties on Feb. 14, 2022.

The mystery of Paislee's whereabouts was solved Monday, though, when police went to the Shultis' home on a tip that Paislee was being held there. At 8:06 p.m. Saugerties police and state police took a search warrant to the house.

Shultis Sr. allegedly told police he did not know where Paislee was and he had not seen her since she was reported missing in 2019.

Police had been searching the house for more than an hour when Detective Erik Thiele noticed something odd about the way the steps were built on the staircase leading from the back of the home to the basement, where "something was out of place," police said.

Det. Erik Thiele, an instructor for the Saugerties Police Department bike patrol, talks about training officers at the Saugerties Police Department in Saugerties, NY on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Det. Erik Thiele, an instructor for the Saugerties Police Department bike patrol, talks about training officers at the Saugerties Police Department in Saugerties, NY on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Thiele shined a flashlight through a crack between the wooden steps and saw what he thought was a blanket. The staircase seemed solid, police said, but they grabbed a tool and removed several of the wooden steps.

Detectives then "saw a pair of tiny feet," police said, and after removing several more steps, they found Paislee and Cooper.

Cooper, 33, was charged with second-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. She was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued through Ulster County Family Court, police said.

Cooper was arraigned in Saugerties Town Court and taken to the Ulster County Jail on the warrant.

Shultis Jr., 32, and Shultis Sr., 57, were both charged with first-degree custodial interference, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child. They were both arraigned in Saugerties Town Court and released. They could not be reached for comment.

Cooper, Shultis Jr. and Shultis Sr. all had orders of protection issued against them to stay away from Paislee. They are due back in court Wednesday.

Follow Matt Spillane on Twitter @MattSpillane.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Missing girl in NY found alive in staircase 2 years after kidnapping

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Convoy protesters pursue new funding, including own crypto token, as feds swoop in

    OTTAWA — Figures behind the protests blockading Parliament Hill and various border crossings are championing new ways to finance their movement — including through their own crypto token — as Ottawa invokes sweeping powers to crack down on their cash flow. Pat King, an influential organizer, appeared in a video streamed live on Facebook Monday, hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was invoking the Emergencies Act in hopes of bringing an end to the protests. The never-before-use

  • The Super Bowl halftime show was a rude awakening for 'old people.' See the best memes.

    The epic Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige reminded the Gen X and Gen Y generations that they are old now.

  • Paislee Shultis: Everything we know about her disappearance and how she was found hidden in secret room

    Six-year-old girl found hidden underneath staircase at grandfather’s home in upstate New York

  • Biden is getting Ukraine and Russia right after Obama fell short and Trump was a disaster

    The idea of Ukraine taking on Russia by itself is terrifying. The US is sending equipment and weapons. But lives will still be lost. On both sides.

  • New York girl found alive under staircase after going missing in 2019

    Paislee Shultis was located in a home in the town of Saugerties, in the Hudson River Valley, after a police search on Monday, authorities said. Paislee, who was 4 years old when she went missing, was found in good health, Saugerties police said. Shultis was reported missing July 13, 2019, from Cayuga Heights, in the state's Finger Lakes region, several hours west of Saugerties.

  • After 2 losses, Michigan AG won't appeal Nassar-related case

    State prosecutors said Monday they won't appeal a decision that derailed charges against the former president of Michigan State University who was accused of lying to investigators about sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar. Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed confidence about the case against Lou Anna Simon but nonetheless said she would not ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take a look, following losses in two courts. Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor as well as a doctor for USA Gymnastics, is serving a decadeslong prison sentence.

  • Humphries has big lead for US at midpoint of Olympic monobob

    BEIJING (AP) — Usually at the midway point of an Olympic women's bobsled race, the standings are super close. Not this one. Kaillie Humphries' first day of Olympic competition for the United States was a runaway, putting the American in complete control of the inaugural women's monobob race. She leads Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta. — her former teammate — by 1.04 seconds, by far the biggest halftime lead in Olympic women's bobsled history. “It wasn't perfect," Humphries said. The stand

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Kupp set a postsea

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.