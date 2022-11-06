NY fugitive arrested after federal inspector sees him on Walt Disney World vacation

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
Quashon Burton, 31, was arrested outside Walt Disney World in Florida after a US Postal Inspection Service inspector spotted him at the theme park. Mr Burton had a warrant for his arrest for allegedly stealing four people’s identities to fraudulently obtain nearly $150,000 in government loans (Orange County Sheriff’s Department )
A federal agent vacationing at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom near Orlando found more than just Saharan animals while enjoying the park; he spotted a fugitive.

Jeff Andre, an inspector with the US Postal Inspection Service, recognised Quashon Burton, 31, while the fugitive from New York City was vacationing in the park, according to a report in CNN.

A criminal complaint against Mr Burton claims he stole at least four people’s identities to steal nearly $150,000 in government loans intended for struggling businesses during the pandemic. Mr Andrew was the one who signed Mr Burton’s criminal complaint.

The network reported that Mr Andre alerted the park’s security, who then notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Mr Burton was then arrested at a bus stop outside the theme park.

"The defendant used fraudulent email accounts, fake identification documents, bank accounts and bank cards in the names of other individuals … in a manner that created a complex web of identities that made his crimes difficult to investigate," a federal court document said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in November, but by the time law enforcement officials executed the warrant, Mr Burton was already gone from his home in Brooklyn, New York.

Deputies caught up with Mr Burton thanks to Mr Andre’s tip, and approached him at a bus stop near the Disney park. The deputy asked Mr Burton to produce identification, but Mr Burton allegedly refused, asking why he had to identify himself.

When a deputy began trying to handcuff Mr Burton, he stiffened his arms and refused to allow the law enforcement officer to take him into custody. The deputy wrestled him to the ground and secured the handcuffs, after which he was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Even after he was arrested at the bus stop, Mr Burton refused to admit that he was Quashon Burton.

He has been transferred into federal custody. Federal prosecutors have argued against granting him bail, claiming he "poses an extreme risk of flight."

