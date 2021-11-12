NY Fed's Williams says fixed income households more affected by high inflation

FILE PHOTO: John Williams, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York

(Reuters) - Higher inflation does not affect all households equally, with people on fixed incomes taking a bigger hit, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Friday.

"There are definitely segments ... of our labor force and economy that are more protected against inflation and there others who are less so," Williams said during a webinar organized by the New York Fed. "People on fixed incomes are obviously less protected against surprisingly high inflation."

