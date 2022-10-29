Is this NY estate for sale ‘quirky’ or a ‘modernized version of a home in the Shire?’

A unique residence hidden within the hilltop trees of the touristy Catskills has managed to both confuse — and fascinate — folks on a popular social media real estate page.

It’s called Curved Space, and the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Woodstock home is “fed by a forest with an appreciation for both whimsy and beauty,” the listing on Zillow.com describes.

And it’s listed for $679,000.

“In reality, it sprang from the ingenious mind of its designer, filmmaker Hilary Harris, whose work has been featured at the Metropolitan Museum,” the listing says. “The first thing you notice on approach are the striking green roofs which have undulations as opposed to roof lines. A gorge with a stream and waterfall cuts through the property, providing calming, magical sounds, and the opportunity to cool off when it’s hot.”

And the interiors of the structures — which include a primary 3,324-square-foot residence, guest house, secluded yurt and a treehouse — are just as magical.

“Inside there is artistry everywhere: curved walls, natural materials, windows that provide passive solar heat, views of the mountains and woods, and accentuate the organic shapes of the design.”

The stunning residence caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook and Twitter account highlighting interesting real estate properties, and fans were split on what sort of emotions the home stirred.

“I’d get drunk in this house and develop the Kubrick stare trying to figure out how to get to bed,” one person joked.

“I simply must have it,” another said.

“I love this so much, the whole thing,” someone gushed.

“This is just a modernized version of a home in the Shire,” one person tweeted.

“Dream house (like… a house I’d see in an actual dream),” another noted.

“Now THIS is something I would genuinely do despicable things for,” someone expressed. “I would sell out my family, my friends, love interests, all of them, just so I could sit, alone, in this amazing place. Just to ‘exist’ within its curvy walls. My goodness.”

“This reminds me of a cat house but for a human. Idk if that makes sense but I love it,” one person said.

“That’s so quirky, I really like it. The kitchen island is amazing!” another said on Facebook.

“…….I kind of love it. Cabinets and appliances could use some updating but the house itself is really fun and quirky,” someone commented.

