NY Cannabis Insider Announces All-Star Panel Line Up for March 31st Conference

The March 31st virtual event will kick off the 2022 NY Cannabis Insider Conference schedule bringing together New York State cannabis industry experts, cannabis entrepreneurs and ancillary business owners for a half day session of timely panel discussions and engaging virtual networking.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / NY Cannabis Insider provides such industry specific knowledge and connects cannabis industry professionals across New York State with NY Cannabis Insider conferences throughout 2022. NY Cannabis Insider is excited to announce its panelist line up and panel topics for the March 31st virtual half day conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now at https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/nycimar2022

Panel #1:Banking Solutions for Cannabis Business

As traditional banks are not set up to accommodate cannabis business loans, cannabis entrepreneurs need to tap into unconventional banking channels as funding sources. Through this panel discussion expect to gain a greater understanding of these banking solutions and how successfully secure a banking partner to fund your NYS cannabis business.

Panelists include: Peter Su (Green Check Verified), Louis Beierle (LeafLink) and Emily Leander (Greenwrap Insurance Services)

How to Source and Secure Capital

Securing capital has historically been a challenge for those in the cannabis industry. Knowing where to find funding sources and how to successfully develop a pitch to obtain funds can be a stumbling block for those seeking capital funding. In this session, learn how to organize your business, prove profitability and build your brand identity in an effort to secure equity for your business. Join our panel of cannabis insider experts to discover strategies for sourcing and securing capital for your business idea today.

Panelists Include: Christina De La Rosa (The People's Group), Charles Johnson (LeafSpotz) and Lauren Rudick (Hiller PC)

So You Live in An Opt Out Community - What Are Your Options?

If you're community decided to opt-out of adult use retail, what are your options? In this discussion, understand what is still available to you in opt-out communities. Also learn first hand how overturning a decision may be possible and community outreach projects you can take on now.

Panelists Include: Ellie Siegel (Longview Strategic - presenting sponsor) and Mark Byasee (Finger Lakes Cannabis Company)

Understanding the Native American Cannabis Experience

To Native American groups, cannabis is more than a business opportunity. It is a piece of culture and history. In this session, we'll discuss the importance of cannabis to New York State tribes, the internal operations being established and the challenges and opportunities encountered by these Native American operations.

Panelists Include: Chenae Bullock (Little Beach Harvest), Mary Jane Oatman (Indigenous Cannabis Coalition) and Matt Leonardo (Hinman Straub)

In addition to these amazing panel conversations, NY Cannabis Insider virtualevents feature over an hour of networking time. Using Remo, a unique virtual event software, NY Cannabis Insider gives attendees an interactive experience that mimics a live event and includes networking opportunities with sponsors and other cannabis insiders across the country.

For those who cannot attend the event live, recordings will be provided to all ticketholders. Simply sign up for the event and the recording link will be delivered to you within 24 hours of the event.

Tickets are currently on-sale for $60. To purchase tickets and find out how you can be a sponsor, visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/nycimar2022 or email lmarlenga@advancemediany.com

