NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Match card and start time for the event on Feb. 4

NXT Vengeance Day is sure to be quite the event for any WWE fans as there will be four championship matches, involving exclusively WWE's next wave of superstars.

Vengeance Day is arguably the most important day for any up-and-coming NXT wrestler. Without any superstars from SmackDown or RAW in the mix, this event will give every wrestler an opportunity to shine, and shine they will.

There will be four championship matches on tap for Sunday, including a rematch between Dragon Lee and Oba Femi for the NXT North American Title, less than a month after Femi defeated Lee for that title.

Here's how to watch.

Match Card for Vengeance Day 2024:

If the match is a title match, the defending champion is listed first.

NXT Championship: llja Dragunov v. Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria v. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi v. Dragon Lee

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker v. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Mixed Tag Team Match: The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) and Jaida Parker

No Disqualification Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

How to watch NXT Vengeance Day 2024:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN

Stream: Peacock, WWE Network

