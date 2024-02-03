NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Match card and start time for the event on Feb. 4
NXT Vengeance Day is sure to be quite the event for any WWE fans as there will be four championship matches, involving exclusively WWE's next wave of superstars.
Vengeance Day is arguably the most important day for any up-and-coming NXT wrestler. Without any superstars from SmackDown or RAW in the mix, this event will give every wrestler an opportunity to shine, and shine they will.
There will be four championship matches on tap for Sunday, including a rematch between Dragon Lee and Oba Femi for the NXT North American Title, less than a month after Femi defeated Lee for that title.
Oba Femi will defend his #WWENXT North American Championship against @dragonlee95 NEXT SUNDAY at #VengeanceDay!
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/8hJlBLXfjj pic.twitter.com/fAty5WsrQr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2024
Here's how to watch.
Must-see TV: WWE PPV schedule 2024: When, where every premium live event will be this year
Match Card for Vengeance Day 2024:
If the match is a title match, the defending champion is listed first.
NXT Championship: llja Dragunov v. Trick Williams
NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria v. Roxanne Perez
NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi v. Dragon Lee
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker v. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
Mixed Tag Team Match: The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) and Jaida Parker
No Disqualification Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
How to watch NXT Vengeance Day 2024:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN
Stream: Peacock, WWE Network
Stream WWE: Watch NXT Vengeance Day with Peacock
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Match card, start time for must-see event