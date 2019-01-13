NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool results: Toni Storm wins gold, Pete Dunne retains, WALTER arrives

Two new champions were crowned Saturday as the NXT UK brand delivered its first TakeOver event at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, in what turned out to be an awesome debut event for the brand.

Toni Storm delivered on her promise as she defeated Rhea Ripley to become the NXT UK women's champion, while the Grizzled Young Veterans — James Drake and Zack Gibson — beat Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, together known as Moustache Mountain, to become the inaugural NXT UK tag team champions.

The main event saw Pete Dunne outlast Joe Coffey in a physical war to retain the NXT UK championship, extending his amazing 601-day reign as champion. After the match, heralded German star WALTER made his debut with the brand as he stood face to face with the champion and let it be known that he would like a shot at the championship.

All five matches delivered in a huge way, with the wrestlers showcasing their style and talent in action-packed matches. Sporting News had all the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool coverage with a live blog that you can check out below.



(All times Eastern.)





NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool live updates

4:40 p.m.: Dunne is celebrating in the ring when the music hits ... it's German star WALTER making his debut!

He walks to the ring and looks at Dunne while Coffey gets back in the ring only for WALTER to kick him in the head and send him tumbling back to the floor. WALTER and Dunne have a staredown before WALTER leaves to the back. I think we know who the next challenger will be for the UK championship.

Pete Dunne defeats Joe Coffey to retain the NXT UK championship

4:36 p.m. FINISH: They get back in the ring and Dunne hits the Bitter End but Coffey somehow kicks out. Dunne goes after his fingers and is bending and twisting them with Coffey finally tapping out. Slow start to this one but quite the last ten minutes as they gave it everything they have. An amazing effort between them.

4:34 p.m.: Dunne goes out of the ring but gets hits with another discus lariat. Coffey pulls him to the top rope again and they both tumble to the floor.

4:32 p.m.: Dunne with a reverse DDT and then the Bitter End but he's so tired that he can't cover him immediately and then Coffey rolls to the apron. Coffey hits another discus lariat and both men are down. Coffey is still on the apron and grabs Dunne and puts him in the corner. He goes to the top rope and pulls Dunne up but slips and falls onto the floor.

4:29 p.m.: Both the champion and challenger rise to their feet and charge at one another. They exchange shots in the middle of the ring with Dunne getting the better of him. Coffey lays on the ropes and Dunne lays on him as they're both exhausted. Now its Coffey hoisting Dunne up for a Mount Everest German suplex but only gets the two count. This is turning into quite the match.

4:27 p.m.: Coffey charges at Dunne but gets knocked down and Dunne goes for an armbar. Coffey instead picks up the champ and places him on the top rope before bringing him down hard.

4:25 p.m.: Back in the ring, Coffey is pounding away with fists and kicks but now Dunne is stomping away at Coffey. The champ is fired up and kicks Coffey in the head but gets caught with a head butt. Coffey with his finisher, a discus lariat, but Dunne somehow kicks out.

4:22 p.m.: They fighting on the apron with Coffey pushing Dunne back-first into the post and then connects with a powerbomb. That's the hardest part of the ring!

4:20 p.m.: They're in the center of the ring exchanging headbutts like rams in the wild before they both fall down. Dunne with a release German suplex and then a submission move on Coffey. He powers out but now its Dunne with an ankle lock. Coffey gets back to his feet and hits a German suplex. He charges at Dunne but gets caught with a knee to the head. Coffey comes back but misses off the top rope. Dunne with his finisher the Bitter End but Coffey kicks out.

4:17 p.m.: Back in the ring, Coffey connects with a cross body off the second rope. He runs across the ring into Dunne's back and then again before hitting a powerbomb but only gets a two count. Coffey then with a Boston Crab as Dunne tries to crawl to the ropes. Coffey stomps on Dunne's head and puts the submission move back on but Dunne finally gets to the bottom rope.

4:14 p.m.: Dunne goes high risk with Coffey on the floor and hits a moonsault from the second turnbuckle.

4:12 p.m.: Coffey is using his strength to wear down Dunne as he has him in a bear hug in the middle of the ring. Dunne fights out of it and grabs Coffey by the nose but then gets suplexed. Coffey charges at Dunne in the corner but he moves out the way and the Bruiserweight drops Coffey with a huge forearm.

4:08 p.m.: Coffey tosses Dunne over the ropes and he hits face-first into the apron. Both are outside and Dunne connects with a kick to the head. He then rushes at Coffey but gets slammed onto the entrance ramp.

4:05 p.m.: Coffey hits some big shots and then the two crisscross on the ropes with Dunne dropping Coffey with a shoulder block. Dunne goes for a submission but Coffey gets to the ropes but not before Dunne kicks him hard in the left arm. Dunne then goes for a wristlock in the middle of the ring but Coffey won't give up.

4:00 p.m.: Some mat wrestling to start this out with Coffey focused on the left arm of the champ. Dunne connects with a big forearm to the bigger Coffey who just eats it. Dunne now how Coffey down on the mat and is going after his fingers, bending his digits in an awkward position before tying up Coffey's legs.

3:53 p.m.: Here we go for the men's NXT UK championship between the Bruiserweight taking on the Iron King. Can Coffey end Dunne's 601-day reign as champ?

Toni Storm defeats Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK women's championship

3:46 p.m. FINISH: They exchange shots in the middle of the ring and Ripley goes for the Riptide but Storm counters and hits the Storm Zero to get the win. Toni Storm has finally delivered on her promise to become NXT UK women's champion. Great match in a well laid out match with lots of action.



3:44 p.m.: Ripley with a pair of clotheslines but Storm connects with a massive head butt. She hits her finisher Storm Zero and Ripley kicks out at the last second.



3:42 p.m.: Storm with an ankle lock in the middle but Ripley won't tap out. Then, Storm hits a hip attack in the corner and another German suplex for a two count. Ripley with a big shot and then connects with her Riptide finisher but Storm kicks out. That's the first time anyone has even kicked out of that move in NXT UK.

3:40 p.m.: Great exchange as they stand toe-to-toe exchanging shots. Storm gets the better of it and hits two German suplexes. Ripley goes for the Riptide finisher but Storm reverses it for a two count.

3:37 p.m.: Ripley seems to have a counter for everything. She hits a dropkick for another two count. Ripley with a pair of leg drops and goes for the cover but Storm kicks out again. Ripley tosses her from side to side in the ring before Storm catches her with a huge head butt and they're both down.

3:35 p.m.: Ripley hits a big kick to the head and Storm gets knocked into the barricade. Back in the ring, Ripley is in control and stomping away at Storm in the corner. She puts on a body triangle and is squeezing Storm who comes back with some forearms. The bigger Ripley hits a big shot and then connects with a delayed suplex for a two count.

3:31 p.m.: The women circle each other before they go at it. Storm fires away with forearms before Ripley picks her up and drops it. They each land some ground and pound before Storm hits a big dive.

3:25 p.m.: So much for my prediction of this match going on last. Not that big of a deal as Ripley and Storm have a great opportunity to showcase themselves.

Dave Mastiff defeats Eddie Dennis in a no disqualification match

3:18 p.m. FINISH: Outside the ring, Mastiff hits a rolling senton onto the exposed concrete but gets control back in the ring. He somehow picks up Mastiff and drives him down showing some incredible strength. He goes for the Seventh Bridge again but Mastiff gets to his feet and hits a release German suplex and a cannonball that sends Dennis through a table. Mastiff makes the cover and gets the win. Good match that didn't go too long. Nice showing by them and Dennis has some brute strength.

3:15 p.m.: Mastiff is the bigger guy but how strong is Dennis?

3:13 p.m.: Mastiff connects with a head butt and now he has the cane and dishes out some shots with it followed by a powerbomb. He pulls the steps into the center of the ring but it's Dennis with a reversal and side slams Mastiff onto the steps. He makes the cover but can't get the three count.

3:10 p.m.: The bigger Mastiff is clubbing away at Dennis to start the match and they quickly go outside the ring. Mastiff sends him into the steel steps and then throws both Dennis and the steps into the ring but Dennis rolls out and grabs a cane and smashes Mastiff in the back with a couple of shots. He goes in the ring with the cane and hits him twice more and connects with a side Russian leg sweep but only gets a two count.

3:07 p.m.: This could be wild as it's a no DQ match between these two. Look out if you're at ringside.

Finn Balor defeats Jordan Devlin

3:00 p.m. FINISH: Devlin is outside the ring and Balor runs along the apron and delivers a penalty kick to the face. Devlin is back in the ring and Balor goes to the top rope but gets knocked off. He makes the cover and has his feet on the ropes and pulls the tights but Balor still kicks out. He goes for a moonsault off the top rope but Balor gets his knees up and then hits his finisher to score the win. Another really good match and a nice surprise with Balor on the show.

2:57 p.m.: Balor looks to hoist Devlin up but takes a knee to the head. That doesn't stop Balor who hits a reverse brainbuster but Devlin kicks out. He knocks his mentor onto the mat and snatches him up by the arm and suplexes him but only gets a two count.

2:53 p.m.: Balor is dishing out some vicious chops but Devlin comes back with a nice combo.

2:52 p.m.: Now it's Balor back in control and he goes to the top rope but Devlin connects with a standing dropkick and Balor tumbles to the floor and barely gets back in the ring before the ten count.

2:50 p.m.: It's Balor in control early on and Devlin gets out of the ring. Balor throws him back in and Devlin jumps out again, only to get dropped with a clothesline. However, he gets the upper hand as Balor is climbing back in the ring and even connects with a double stomp to the midsection similar to Balor's finisher.

2:46 p.m.: New match and the crowd is going crazy. Some backstory heading into this bout between the two Irishmen as Balor trained Devlin when he got started in the business.

2:44 p.m.: Earlier in the day, they shot an angle where Devlin attacked Banks in the lobby of their hotel and hurting his left knee. Banks comes to the ring first and when Devlin comes out, Banks dives from the ring and connects. However, he's hobbled by his bad knee and Devlin goes on the attack before the bell even rings. Officials rule that Banks cannot compete.

However, they have a replacement — it's Finn Balor!

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeat Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) to become the inaugural NXT UK tag team champions

2:36 p.m. FINISH: Seven is alone in the ring with both Drake and Gibson and is in trouble. He gets hit with the Ticket to Mayhem and it's over with the Grizzled Young Veterans pulling the upset to become the first NXT UK tag team champions. Awesome match to start off the show.

2:34 p.m.: Gibson has Seven in a submission move working over his left arm in the middle of the ring. Drake now has the same manuever on Bate but neither tap out. Seven's arm is hurting but he and Bate come back for a moment before Drake and Gibson take out Bate outside the ring.

2:32 p.m.: Bate goes for a clothesline but gets cut off Gibson and tossed outside the ring. Gibson nails Seven with Helter Skelter (suplex) with Drake connecting on a 450 splash but Seven kicks out.

2:28 p.m.: Tate hits a shooting star press off the apron onto both Drake and Gibson and he is on fire. Seven gets the tag and a minute late, he drops Gibson in the middle of the ring and Drake breaks it up at the last second.

2:26 p.m.: Seven and Drake exchange chops and forearms outside the ring and finally get back in the ring. Seven fights back and finally makes the tag to Bate who drops Drake with a big backdrop and then Gibson after coming off the top rope. Airplane spin on Drake and then on both of his opponents. He's a big strong boy!

2:22 p.m.: Good double teamwork between Gibson and Drake as they keep Seven away from their corner. Drake catches Seven in the back of the head with a forearm and he's now bleeding with his blonde hair quickly turning red.

2:20 p.m.: Seven hits a dive outside the ring but the Grizzled Young Veterans take advantage of the moment outside with the referee having his back turned as Gibson drop Seven with a big clothesline.

2:17 p.m.: Early on it's Mustache Mountain in control.

2:15 p.m.: Gibson is using his size to his advantage early on to keep Bate down on the mat, who comes back with an awesome reversal to get to his feet. One thing that is typical in British style wrestling is more of a feeling out process early on with lots of submissions and reversals.

2:11 p.m.: It's Bate and Gibson starting the match and the UK crowd as they chant for Bate. UK crowds are quite awesome with their chants and songs.

2:06 p.m.: Tag team action to start off the event to crown the first-ever NXT UK tag team champs. I think the crowd is pretty excited about this show.

2:00 p.m.: Here we go with the main card for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool — five matches in what should be a really fun show. You can bet that the UK superstars will be going all out for the inaugural NXT UK TakeOver event.

1:57 p.m.: It's pretty amazing that Pete Dunne has been NXT UK champion for about 20 months now, the longest championship reign in modern WWE history.

1:50 p.m.: On Friday, the WWE officially announced the NXT UK Performance Center, a building familiar to the NXT PC in Orlando, Fla. This state-of-the-art facility has more than 17,000 square feet where up-and-coming UK superstars will train. Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that this building is the first of many Performance Center's that will be built abroad.

"This is a really exciting time for us." - @TripleH was proud to unveil the @WWEUK Performance Center earlier today! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/SkcndlxByL — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 11, 2019

1:42 p.m.: Both the men's and women's NXT UK championships with be up for grabs along with the crowning the inaugural NXT UK tag team champions. We'll see what match goes on last but don't be surprised if it's Rhea Ripley defending the NXT UK women's championship against Toni Storm. The two have had quite the rivalry with Ripley beating Storm to become the brand's first champion. Meanwhile, Storm won the second-ever Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, beating Io Shirai in the finals who defeated Ripley in the semi-finals.

1:35 p.m.: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness are handling the commentary as always and point out it was nearly two years to the day when the UK Championship tournament to crown the first champion took place at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, the same building that today's show is taking place at.

1:30 p.m.: Welcome to live coverage of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, the first-ever TakeOver event for the brand. The kickoff show is just about to begin.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool lineup

— Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT UK women's championship

— Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) for the inaugural NXT UK tag team championship

— Pete Dunne vs. Joe Coffey for the NXT UK championship

— Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis in a no disqualification match

— Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks





NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool predictions

— Toni Storm overcomes Rhea Ripley to become the women's champion

— Grizzed Young Veterans get the win over Moustache Mountain to become the first-ever NXT UK tag champs

— Pete Dunne retains the NXT championship in a hard-fought match against Joe Coffey

— Dave Mastiff outlasts Eddie Dennis in a no DQ war

— Jordan Devlin score a victory over Travis Banks