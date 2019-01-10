NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool matches, date, start time, location

Just five months after NXT UK's debut, the brand is ready to present its first TakeOver special on Saturday, Jan. 12, from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

The WWE has been making an effort over the past year to have a bigger presence in the UK. Now, the NXT UK brand will get its first opportunity for a TakeOver event and try to live up to the lofty expectations that come with those shows.

Four matches have been announced for the show in Blackpool, including three with championships on the line. Here's everything you need to know regarding NXT UK: TakeOver. Make sure to check back here for live coverage of the event.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool date, start time

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool will air live on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool will be available on the WWE Network.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool card

— Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT UK women's championship

— Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) for the inaugural NXT tag team championship

— Pete Dunne (c) vs. Joe Coffey for the NXT UK championship

— Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis in a no disqualification match

— Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks