NXT TakeOver XXV results: Adam Cole becomes NXT champion, Shayna Baszler keeps women's title

Adam Cole finally shocked the system. The former three-time Ring of Honor champion defeated Johnny Gargano in the main event of NXT TakeOver XXV on Saturday to become the NXT champion.

It was another awesome match between the two following their classic bout at the most recent TakeOver: New York event in April on the night before WrestleMania 35. These two dazzled with incredible sequences during the second half of the match, with Cole getting in literally the Last Shot — his finishing move — to dethone the champion. The victory makes Cole an NXT Triple Crown champion; he previously held the tag team titles and the North American championship.

The match highlighted the 25th TakeOver, which maintained the event's high standards.

Earlier in the night, Shayna Baszler successfully defended her NXT women's championship against Io Shirai, and the Street Profits won the vacant NXT tag team titles in a physically taxing four-way ladder match.

Check out Sporting News' complete NXT TakeOver XXV coverage below (all times Eastern):

NXT TakeOver XXV results

Adam Cole def. Johnny Gargano for the NXT championship

9:38 p.m. FINISH: Cole is ready to put Gargano away, but the champ falls face first to the mat. Cole pulls him up to his knees and says it's over, but Gargano puts him in the Gargano Lock. Cole tries to get to the ropes, but Gargano pulls him back to the center where Cole elbows his bad leg to get loose. Cole with the Panama Sunrise off the top rope and then the Last Shot and we have a new champion! Bay Bay!! That was something special and a huge night for Adam Cole, who finally takes the NXT championship.

Afterward, the rest of the Undisputed Era comes out to celebrate with the new champ and puts him on their shoulders.

9:33 p.m.: Cole tells Gargano that his special moment is over and Gargano puts him in the Gargano Lock. Cole reverses it and puts in the move himself. Then Gargano comes back with the Last Shot — Cole's move — but can't get the pin. A wild exchange of knees before Cole hits a huge clothesline that turns Gargano inside out. Superkicks and a reverse huracanrada by Gargano to Cole, who survives it and comes back with a knee to the back of the head. But again the champion can't be pinned. This is freaking wild.

9:30 p.m.: They exchange punches and kicks while on the mat and then Cole rips off the kneepad over Gargano's right knee. He goes for the Figure Four again, but gets kiced off and then Gargano with a DDT. Cole goes back outside the ring and Gargano goes for a dive, but he hits the ropes during the dive, coming up short. Cole also hits him with a superkick. Then Cole with the Panama Sunrise on the floor. He gets him back in the ring and makes the cover, but the champ kicks out. Awesome exchange.

9:26 p.m.: Cole gets on the top rope, but Gargano flips him off hard onto his injued left shoulder. Gargano puts in the Gargano Lock, but Cole gets out and slaps on the Figure Four. Both trying to not just win, but get submission victories. Gargano reverses it, but Cole gets to the ropes for the break.

9:22 p.m.: They both go for superkicks outside the ring and they both connect.

9:20 p.m.: Cole hitting some big moves, including a Burning Hammer into his knee, but he can't put the champ away. The crowd is really getting fired up and is behind the challenger. They exchange superkicks and Gargano gets in the last one with Cole falling outside the ring.

9:17 p.m.: Quick side note: They announced before this match that the next NXT UK: TakeOver event will take place in Cardiff, Wales, on Aug. 31. Anything else going on that day? Yeah: AEW All Out.

9:16 p.m.: Cole is now focused on Gargano's right leg. He slaps on a knee bar, hits it with a drop kick off the top rope, and then twists it with a Dragon screw leg whip. He goes back to the top rope, but Gargano catches him into a power bomb.

9:12 p.m.: Cole is outside the ring and tries to catch Gargano with a jump-up kick, but Gargano avoids it. He jumps to the apron and ends up kicking Cole's left arm and them stomping on it.

9:08 p.m.: Back and forth early on with Cole leaving the ring and taking his time to get back in. This feels like it will get plenty of time and the crowd is pumped.

9:05 p.m.: As this match begins, the crowd is more with Cole and Gargano has a devilish smirk on his face as he's introduced to some boos.

9:02 p.m.: Cole comes to the ring with hip-hop aritst Josiah Williams singing him out. This one has a big-fight feel.

8:57 p.m.: These two had an instant classic in their two-out-of-three-falls match at the last TakeOver. Both are "big game" talents, and we'll see if they can knock it out of the park again.

Shayna Baszler def. Io Shirai to retain the NXT women's championship

8:50 p.m. FINISH: Here comes Shafir and Duke to help the champion, but Candice LaRae comes up from behind and bashes them with a kendo stick. Shirai hi a roundhouse kick and then hooks Baszler into a bridge for a pin, but the champion comes back with a rear submission choke. Shirai tries to get to the ropes and Baszler keeps her in the middle of the ring until she finally taps out. The crowd boos, but another strong match that told a story.

After the match, Shirai gets the kendo stick and beats Baszler with it and tthen hits a moonsault and a second one with a chair. This rivalry isn'tt over yet.

8:45 p.m.: The high-flying star finally takes to the sky with a huge moonsault to the floor.

8:43 p.m.: Shirai has been down for most of this one, but fights back with a German suplex, but can't hold the bridge because of her injured left arm. She fights through the pain and hits a 619 and then a springboard dropkick. The action is picking up quickly.

8:40 p.m.: Shirai goes to the top rope, but Baszler pulls her down hard. Shirai grabs the ropes with her left hand and gets kicked hard in that elbow. You can bet Baszler will target that injury the rest of the match.

8:36 p.m.: Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke are in the back walking with Baszler, but don't come to the ring with her as the champ wants to do this on her own. At least for now.

Velveteen Dream def. Tyler Breeze to retain the NXT North American championship

8:28 p.m. FINISH: Breeze hits the Beauty Shot (spinning heel kick), but Dream rolls to the floor. Breeze goes out to get him and slides back inside the ring to get the referee to stop counting Dream out. The champ capitalizes with the Dream Valley Driver and the Purple Rainmaker to score the victory. Good match with a slower pace than the previous two.

After the match, Dream is gloating that he is still champion and tries to walk away, but Breeze stops him and the crowd insists they take a selfie. Finally, Dream indulges in a show of respect.

8:23 p.m.: They each go for a Tombstone Piledriver, but reverse it, going back and forth. Then Dream lands an Unprettier, which is Breeze's finisher, but can't get the three count. A minute later, Breeze comes back, hits the move and nearly gets the win.

8:20 p.m.: Dream gets caught with a dropkick after coming off the top rope, but comes back with a DreamDT but Breeze stays alive.

8:17 p.m.: Dream is pummeling Breeze outside the ring and he grabs the title and takes a selfie with it and Breeze. A bit too much mocking as Breeze comes back with a superkick.

8:13 p.m.: Some back and forth early on before Breeze smashes Dream's left leg around the post. Breeze tries to connect with a flying forearm off the apron, but gets caught with a forearm that stops him in his tracks.

8:09 p.m.: Expect some theatrics and one-upmanship in this one.

The Street Profits def. Undisputed Era, The Forgotten Sons and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a ladder match for the vacant NXT tag team championships

7:58 p.m. FINISH: Two ladders are set up side-by-side in the ring with Lorcan, Burch, O'Reilly, and Fish all climbing up. They're fighting on the top of the ladders before the Forgotten Sons topple them all over. Blake is climbing to the top when Montez Ford dives from the top rope onto the ladder, knocks Blake off and grabs the titles for the win. Fantastic match with tons of action and a big reaction for the new champs.

7:51 p.m.: The third member of Forgotton Sons, Jaxson Ryker, comes out to the ring and is taking everyone out, including pushing Dawkins off the ladder in the middle of he ring and then backdropping Lorcan onto a ladder in the corner. This is a no-DQ match, so this is all legal. Then the other teams all gang up on Ryker, stomping on him before beating him over and over with a ladder.

7:46 p.m.: Bobby Fish is climbing the ladder and Kyle O'Reilly is trying to hold off Steve Cutler, but instead gets powerbombed into the ladder and knocking Fish off as he falls onto him.

7:43 p.m.: Some innovative stuff with The Forgotten Sons having a ladder over their heads with Lorcan and Burch hitting them with stereo suplexes. BTW, Mauro Ranallo is already losing his mind on commentary.

7:39 p.m.: Undisputed Era clears the ring and goes for a ladder, only to have Wesley Blake crash into them with a suicide dive. And now the teams are fighting to the floor with the ladder with Angelo Dawkins hitting a massive splash off the top rope.

7:33 p.m.: This should be wild. Believe it or not — this is the first time the Street Profits have been a part of a TakeOver show. Break out your red Solo cup!

Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong

7:25 p.m. FINISH: The story of the match has been Strong working over Riddle's back and wearing him down over the match. He hits a powerslam, but can't get the win. Riddle comes back with the Bromission, drills him with some elbow strikes, and then picks up Strong and slams him down chest first for the win. Hot match to start the show off.

7:22 p.m.: Awesome sequence with Strong hitting a knee to the face and then fires back and forth with running forearms and then a suplex that drops Riddle on his face, but he somehow kicks out.

7:18 p.m.: Riddle almost gets the pin on a reversal, but Strong comes back with an Olympic slam. Riddle isn't down long as he fires come with a brainbuster and then a penalty kick to the chest. The pace and physicality is really high.

7:14 p.m.: Strong gets the upper hand with a side suplex on the apron. The two exchange chops and strikes before Strong hits one of his patented back breakers in the middle of the ring.

7:08 p.m.: Some good mat wrestling to start things off before this one spills to the floor. Yeah, this is quickly becoming a straight-on fight.

7:08 p.m.: Two mat technicians to start the show off. This should really set the tone for the night.

6:58 p.m.: Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa joins the broadcast panel. It's good to see him as he's recovering from major neck surgery. It's been 12 weeks since the procedure and he says he has been cleared for non-contact drills as he makes his way back to goldie.

6:49 p.m.: Quite the buildup for the match between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze with them bringing in the realism of Tyler doing his best work in NXT before getting moved to the main roster where he has yet to make an impact despite being a great talent. Now he's back in NXT and facing Velveteen Dream who is, in some ways, a modern, update version of "Prince Pretty.".

6:40 p.m.: Fantastic video package building up the Shayna Baszler-Io Shirai match for the NXT women's championship. Baszler has been dominating the women's division for more than a year now and she has had some fantastic matches during that stint with a variety of opponents. She really is an incredible talent that brings believability and edge to the table, while Shirai is such a fantastic athlete and someone you want to root for.

6:30 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of NXT TakeOver XXV. The previous 24 TakeOver events have all been great and this one should be no different.

NXT TakeOver XXV lineup

— Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole for the NXT championship

— Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women's championship

— Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch in a ladder match for the vacant NXT tag team championships

—- Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American championship

— Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle

NXT TakeOver XXV predictions

— Adam Cole upsets Johnny Gargano tto become NXT champion in an instant classic.

— Shayna Baszler overpowers Io Shirai to retain the NXT women's championship.

— Undisputed Era take the tag team championships in a physical war.

— The Velveteen Dreams holds off Tyler Breeze to keep the North American championship.

— Matt Riddle defeats Roderick Strong in a great showcase of mat wrestling.