NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 results: Tommaso Ciampa pins champion Adam Cole after insane fall

The saying in WWE is "don't do this at home". That is definitely the case when it comes to the end of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The main event was the men's WarGames match pitting The Undisputed Era — Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong — against Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and a mystery partner that turned out to be Kevin Owens. The final few minutes saw Ciampa and Cole fighting on the top of the steel cage and Ciampa getting Cole on his back and diving off as the two fell at least 15 feet down through two tables in a spectacular stunt. Ciampa then rolled over and pinned the NXT champion to win the match.

From the end of @WWENXT tonight — this is the craziest bump I can remember in awhile. pic.twitter.com/7VTr0tDTSE — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 24, 2019

The show began with the first-ever women's WarGames match that saw Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae overcome the odds to get the win in a fantastic match. The big moment happened outside the cage when Dakota Kai — a last minute replacement for Mia Yim — turned on her own opponent Tegan Nox. That left Ripley and LeRae alone to fight the four members of Team Baszler but they were able to survive with Ripley pinning the champion Baszler, likely setting up a future match between them.

The entire show once again lived up to the incredibly high standards of past TakeOver events with everyone working incredibly hard to showcase what the NXT brand stands for. Check out Sporting News/ complete coverage of NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 below.



NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 live updates

Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Kevin Owens defeat The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) in a WarGames match

9:27 p.m. FINISH: Cole and Ciampa are fighting at the top of the cage. Ciampa gets him on his shoulders and dives off with the Air Raid as they slam through two tables in an absolutely insane move. Ciampa makes the cover and pins the champion. A crazy finish to a wild match. I'm speechless.

Tommaso Ciampa/Adam Cole #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/4fujmD9Ggx — GIF Skull - Big Mood Io Shirai #NXTTakeOver (@GIFSkull) November 24, 2019

9:23 p.m.: Now it's Ciampa going nuts, hitting mutiple running knees on Cole. He takes the NXT champion to the top turnbuckle but Cole fights him off. Cole then climbs to the top of the cage while Dijakovic chokeslams Strong through a table. O'Reilly puts Dijakovic in a triangle choke but DD puts him on a table and Owens nails him with a frogsplash. Meanwhile, Lee puts Fish through a table.

9:21 p.m.: Fish almost gets pinned but Cole makes the save with a superkick. Moments later, Lee is down but Dijakovic makes the save. Then KO goes on the attack, tossing Strong into the cage and then tries to give Cole a package piledriver on the metal plate between the rings but instead it's Cole hitting a Panama Sunrise to KO.

9:16 p.m.: KO hits a stunner on Cole who goes flying. Undisputed Era are down and all four members of Team Ciampa are on their feet. That doesn't last long and tables are being set up. Keith Lee climbs to the top rope and hits a flying crossbody on UE.

9:11 p.m.: Cole is in ring and we're waiting to see who will be the final member of Team Ciampa. It's ... KEVIN OWENS!!! And Cole cannot believe it. (BTW, Cole and Owens are good friends and have been dreaming of working together for years.)

9:07 p.m.: Adam Cole's turn to join the fray. Before he gets in, he pulls out multiple tables and puts them in the cage. As he's doing that, Ciampa kicks him in the face Cole flies through a table leaning against the barricade.

9:04 p.m.: Undisputed Era are having their way and bragging but now here comes Keith Lee. He leap frogs two opponents and hits a flying crossbody. BASK IN HIS GLORY!

9:02 p.m. : And he comes Bobby Fish for Undisputed Era who have a 3-on-2 advantage for a few minutes.

8:58 p.m.: Time to even the odds and Dijakovic comes to the ring. He's going wild and drives Strong face-first into the cage over and over and also flexes his muscle.

8:56 p.m.: Ciampa is in a bad place.

8:54 p.m.: Time for the next entrant and it's Kyle O'Reilly for Undisputed Era. Ciampa chops both opponents but O'Reilly stops him with a big kick and he and Strong are pounding away on the former champion.

8:52 p.m.: They exchange shots in-between the two rings before Ciampa nails Strong with a clothesline. These guys are not holding back, hitting some really hard strikes.

8:49 p.m.: Ciampa comes out and marches to the ring with a crutch. And then Roderick Strong joins him in the cage to start things off. CIampa even tosses him the crutch and Strong tosses it outside the cage and yells that he doesn't it. Here we go!

8:40 p.m.: Same rules as the women's match. TIME FOR WAR!!!!!!

8:38 p.m.: Just announced that Rhea Ripley will captain Team NXT at Survivor Series tomorrow night in the "Raw" vs. "SmackDown" vs. NXT women's match. She'll announce the next of her team after the show with Triple H during a Facebook Live appearance.

Finn Balor defeats Matt Riddle

8:36 p.m. FINISH: Balor goesto the top for the Coup de Grace but Riddle moves and tries to choke him out. Balor gets out of it finally connects with the 1916 DDT and gets the win. Very good match that built throughout. Hopefully, these two are not done with one another.

8:31 p.m.: They're trading big moves with Balor hitting Sling Blade and Riddle with a spear and Jackhammer (hello Bill Goldberg).

8:27 p.m.: Riddle is attacking with some hard slaps and kicks to the chest of Balor who counters with a kick of his own and a flying forearm. Riddle put him in the Ankle lock but Balor gets to the ropes. They've been going at a deliberate pace following the last match but it's picking up.

8:21 p.m.: Riddle goes for submission moves early on and now Balor is trying to control the pace with a headlock. All mat wrestling so far in this one.

8:15 p.m.: Big grudge match here. I'm interested to see if Balor will have a more aggressive style following his turn to the dark side.

Pete Dunne defeats Killian Dain and Damien Priest to determine the #1 contender for the NXT championship

8:12 p.m. FINISH: Priest is down in the middle of the ring and Dunne is on Dain's back with a sleeper hold. Dain drops down onto Priest and slides off with Dunne making the cover and getting the win. A lot going on there - maybe too much? - but some incredible action between those three. And it will be Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole for the NXT championship Sunday night at Survivor Series.

8:10 p.m.: Every time it looks like someone is going to score a pin, it gets broken up at the last second. PDain climbs to the top rope, only to get kicked in the head by Dunne. All three of them are on the top rope and Dunne snaps Priest's fingers and then superplexes Dain. He hits Priest with the Bitter End but Dain breaks it up again.

8:06 p.m.: Dunne slaps the armbreaker onto Priest and he almost taps out but Dain breaks it up. Then Dain drops Priest in the middle of the ring but Priest somehow kicks up. Dunne and Priest are stacked up in the corner and Dain hits a cannonball onto them.

8:02 p.m.: Priest connects with a massive Razor's Edge on Dain and makes the cover but Dunne breaks it up. He's still in the match. The action goes back outside the ring and Dunne with a moonsault off the top rope that wipes out both Dain and Priest. Um, these guys are nuts.

7:59 p.m.: Priest comes off the top ropes and drops both Dain and Dunne. He hits Dunne with a chokeslam and almost gets the pin. They both go outside the ring and Priest gives Dunne the Razor's Edge onto the announce's table. Then Dain flies from the ring onto Priest and follows that up with a cannonball into the guard rail.

7:56 p.m.: Dunne is on the attack and has Priest in a triangle choke before Priest and Dain give him a double chokeslam.

7:52 p.m.: These guys are going at it fast and furious including Dain dropping Priest with a running crossbody and then dropping Dunne down hard across Priest's face. They go outside the ring and Dain has then both on his back and he delivers a fall-away slam.

7:47 p.m.: The winner of this match will get a shot at Adam Cole for the NXT championship tomorrow night at WWE Survivor Series. Speaking of that show, I'll have live coverage of it as well so join in for that Sunday night.

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeat Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Kay Lee Ray) in a WarGames match

7:43 p.m. FINISH: Baszler has Ripley in a rear choke and she almos passes out but instead takes the open end of the handcuff attached to her wrist (remember the handcuffs?) and puts it on Baszler. Ripley then nails her with several knees to the face and then hits a pump-handle slam onto chairs to get the win. One heckuva match and a great start to this show. The women totally stepped out and knocked it out of the park.

7:40 p.m.: Shirai goes to the top of the cage and LaRae follows her up. Ray follows too but LaRae puts her down with an Avanlanche Poisonrada! What the what?! And the Shirai with a moonsault OFF THE TOP OF THE CAGE!!!

7:36 p.m.: Both Ripley and Baszler are going for submissions on their opponents but can't get the tap. Ripley and LaRae are not getting pummeled including Belair whipping Ripley with her hair.

7:34 p.m.: Baszler tries to handcuff Ripley to the ropes but can't get her there. Ripley and LeRae are surrounded but they're up to the fight. LeRae fights off opponents with a trash can lid and Ripley suplexes Ray into the cage.

7:30 p.m.: Time for Shayna Baszler to enter the match and she is giddy with the 4-on-2 advantage her team has. The officials have just said the match is officially started despite Kai not being in the match and Nox being injured. The odds are stacked against Team Ripley.

7:27 p.m.: Dakota Kai is next up but before she turns on Tegan Nox! She viciously attacked Nox in the standby cage, smashing her face first into the cage and then going after her bad knees. General manager WIlliam Regal is trying to stop her and now she is finally going to the back. That means Team Ripley has only two people in the match.

7:25 p.m.: Big spot at Ripley with a Tower of Doom onto a pile of chairs. And then Belair comes off the top with a 450 splash.

7:23 Belair gets slammed face-first onto a garbage can and almost gets suplexed onto four chair. Next person up and it's Kay Lee Ray who is bashing her opponents with a chair.

7:21 p.m.: Here comes Rhea Ripley and she's bringing the toys as she tosses trash cans, canes, and chairs into the ring. Danger danger.

7:18 p.m. : Five minutes have gone by and Bianca Belair joins the action, giving her and Shirai a 2-on-1 advantage for three minutes. LeRae tried to hold them off but Belair is too strong.

7:15 p.m.: LaRae tried to dive from one ring to the other but Shirai caught her with a big forearm and followed that up with two 619's to the back of LaRae's head and a missile drop kick.

7:11 p.m.: Io Shirai and Candice LeRae will start things off. They'll go at it for five minutes alone and they immediately tear into one another exchanging punching.

7:05 p.m.: And we start off with war!!! The first-ever women's WarGames match kicks off the main card. The rules are that two teams will be contained in separate cages. One person from each team goes into the cage. After five minutes, someone from Team Baszler will join the action. Then a member from Team Ripley can enter three minutes later. They alternate entrants in three minute intervals until all eight women are in the cage and that is when the match officially begins. If someone leaves the cage, they are disqualified. The first time to score a pin or force someone to submit wins.

6:59 p.m.: Pat McAfee and his jorts have hijacked the final moments of the kickoff show as he cut a promo hyping the show including him running in the crowd. Sure.

6:55 p.m.: Well, we have our answer for one of the spots as Dakota Kai has been picked to the open spot on Team Ripley. It look a little convincing by Rhea Ripley but Kai is in.

6:51 p.m: There are now two open spots for the WarGames matches as someone has to replace Mia Yim and Team Ciampa still hasn't announced its final member. My guesses would be either Dakota Kai or Toni Storm in the women's match and maybe Kevin Owens for the men? That would be a big deal.

Angel Garza defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

6:45 p.m. FINISH: Garza goes for a low blow but Scott catches his foot. He goes for a kick but Garza catches his leg, connects with a knee to the face and hits Wingclipper for the win. Good match but a bit short. Both of these guys are going places, especially Garza who has major star written all over him with his looks and appeal to the Hispanic market.

6:43 p.m.: After Garza was in control, Scott comes back with a Death Valler Driver on the apron and then double knees from the apron that floors Garza.

6:41 p.m.: Nice stuff early including Garza pulling off his long trunks and throwing them in Scott's face before connecting with a superkick.

6:38 p.m.: For the first-time ever, we have a match an NXT TakeOver kickoff show.

6:34 p.m.: Mia Yim has been attacked backstage and will not be able to compete in the WarGames match for Team Ripley. It's not that big of a surprise after she took one heck of a beating a few weeks ago in a ladder match on NXT TV that included a broken nose.

6:30 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of NXT TakeOver: WarGames. It's a great lineup with just five matches (one of which will take place on the kickoff show) but two of them are WarGames matches inside a steel cage surrounding two rings. That including the first-ever women's WarGames match as they'll get their chance to take part in the carnage.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 matches

— Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Kay Lee Ray) in a WarGames match

— The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and TBA) in a WarGames match

— Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

— Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damien Priest to determine the #1 contender for the NXT championship

— Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza (kickoff show)