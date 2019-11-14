NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 live stream: How to watch full card, PPV price

Get ready for NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the black and gold brand brings back the double ring cage match.

NXT will be at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. just outside of Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 23 for the event.

The show is almost here so keep checking back here as the card continues to fill up. Plus, Sporting News will have plenty of coverage on the day of the event.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 live stream

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 will be available via the WWE Network.

The WWE Network app is available on certain smart TVs — including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic — as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

When time does NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 6 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont,Ill.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 will air live on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. The pre-show will start at 6 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How much are tickets for NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019?

Tickets for NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 are available on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. They range in cost from the cheapest, around $30, to the most expensive tickets above $1,500.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 matches

— Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and TBA in a WarGames match

— The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and TBA) in a WarGames match

— Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

Note: Each of the matches listed above are confirmed for the official card.