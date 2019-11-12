NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

NXT returns with War Games at its next TakeOver event on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., just outside of Chicago.

There will be two War Games matches featuring two teams squaring off in side-by-side rings that will be surrounded by a steel cage. Each team will enter one at a time in intervals until all members of both teams are inside the cage. At that point, anything goes until someone is either pinned or submits.

Not only will there be a men's War Games match but, for the first time ever, the women will get their own violent cage match.

The card is coming together and should be solidified in the coming weeks. Until then, here’s all you need to know about NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019.

What time does NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 start?

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Rosemont Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will air live on Saturday, Nov. 23. The preshow is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019, PPV cost

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 will be available for purchase on the WWE Network.

The WWE Network is available at WWE.com or by downloading the app on certain smart TVs — including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic — as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

It costs $9.99 per month to sign up to watch the WWE Network online.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 match card

— Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and TBA in a WarGames match

— The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and TBA) in a WarGames match

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 rumored matches

— Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

— Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain