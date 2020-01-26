When is NXT TakeOver: Portland? Date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

For the first time in the brand's history, NXT will head to the Pacific Northwest for one of its huge events — NXT TakeOver: Portland — on Sunday, Feb. 16. This also marks only the second time that this will be a stand-alone TakeOver event and will not be on the same weekend as a big WWE event.

The show is expected to including just four or five matches but each one will be meaningful and given plenty of time for the superstars to shine and tell a great story in the ring.

Several matches have been announced and the rest of the card will be announced in the next few weeks. Until then, here’s all you need to know about NXT TakeOver: Portland.

When is NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020?

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

NXT TakeOver: Portland will air live on Sunday, Feb. 16. The preshow is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch NXT TakeOver: Portland, PPV cost

NXT TakeOver: Portland will be available for purchase on the WWE Network.

The WWE Network is available at WWE.com or by downloading the app on certain smart TVs — including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic — as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

It costs $9.99 per month to sign up to watch the WWE Network online.

NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020 matches

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT women's championship

Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

NXT TakeOver: Portland rumored matches