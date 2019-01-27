NXT TakeOver Phoenix results: Tommaso Ciampa wins again, Johnny Gargano finally grabs gold

When NXT TakeOver: Phoenix was wrapping up, two old friends — Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano — were standing side-by-side, showing off their championship titles.

Ciampa held off Aleister Black in a slower-paced, but hard-fought, match in the main event to retain the NXT championship, a title he has held since last July. Gargano got his first taste of gold in NXT by defeating Ricochet for the North American championship in a fast-moving, athletic showcase.

That wasn't the only championship that changed hands Saturday. The War Raiders upended Undisputed Era to win the NXT tag team championship in what was an exciting opening bout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bianca Belair nearly pulled off an upset before being choked out by Shayna Baszler, who retained the NXT women's championship.

It was yet another strong night of action for the NXT brand, which continues to deliver with its TakeOver special events. Sporting News had all the NXT TakeOver: Phoenix coverage you needed with a live blog that you can check out below (all times Eastern):

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix live updates

9:36 p.m.: Ciampa makes his way to the top of the entrance ramp when Johnny Gargano walks out with his newly won NXT North American Championship. The tag team partners-turned-enemies stand by side as they each hold up their titles. Oh, Johnny.

Story continues

Tommaso Ciampa defeats Aleister Black to retain the NXT championship

9:33 p.m. FINISH: Back in the ring, Black hits the Black Mass and falls to the mat to make the cover, but Ciampa rolls over. He tries for Black Mass again but holds off as the ref gets in the way, allowing Ciampa to hit a draping DDT off the ropes and the Fairytale Ending, but Black kicks out again. Ciampa lines him up for his finisher again, but Black escapes. He hits a roundhouse kick, but his leg gives out again, allowing Ciampa to hit yet another Fairytale Ending, and that one puts down Black for good. Another strong match telling a very good story, but a much slower pace than most expected.

9:31 p.m.: Ciampa is going to finish this and pulls up the mat for the exposed concrete outside the ring. The referee argues with him not to do anything there, which allows Black to come back.

9:28 p.m.: They exchange knee strikes and forearms before standing toe-to-toe exchanging strikes. Big clothesline by Ciampa, and he turned Black inside out. Ciampa goes for a big kick but misses and Black hits him with a double foot stomp. Ciampa slides outside the ring, but Black connects with a moonsault off the turnbuckles. Ciampa gets back in the ring and Black follows, but slips on some spilled water (remember Ciampa drinking water before?) and hurts his knee. He gets back inside, where the champion hits the Fairytale Ending, but Black somehow survives.

9:25 p.m.: Black goes to the top rope, but Ciampa quickly runs around and grabs him, and then connects with a Tower of London DDT on the apron.

9:23 p.m.: Black is limping but has a second wind, kicking and fighting back. But every time he lines up for the Black Mass, his knee is too hurt for him to fire away. He does hit a German suplex and almost gets the three count. Ciampa gets back to his feet and wrenches his left leg with a dragon screw leg whip and then a single-leg Boston crab. Black comes back and puts Ciampa in the Boston crab, but his leg gives out and he lets go.

9:20 p.m.: Ciampa is taking his time and sipping some water, but Black comes back with a kick. They get back in the ring and Ciampa again goes after Black's left knee. This is a much different match than most people thought it would be at this point. Ciampa goes to the top rope, but Black fires up and connects with a kick to the head that sends the champion to the floor.

9:16 p.m.: Ciampa drives Black's knee back and forth against the steel post. He then picks up Black outside the ring and drops him knee-first onto the Spanish broadcast table.

9:14 p.m.: Ciampa is laser-focused on Black's left knee and is doing anything he can to inflict pain there.

9:12 p.m.: Ciampa is back outside the ring and Black does a somersault dive onto him from the ring. A minute later, Black connects with a kick in the midsection but Ciampa comes back with a hard kick into his left knee and suplexes that knee into the steel steps.

9:09 p.m.: Black sends Ciampa outside the ring and acts like he's going to follow up, but instead does a flip off the ropes into the center of the ring. Ciampa gets back inside and they're sitting next to one another before Ciampa kicks him in the face.

9:05 p.m.: Here we go with the main event. The bell rings and then immediately lock up and try to get control to the point where they roll through the ropes to the floor. Back in the ring with Ciampa focusing on Black's left arm.

9 p.m.: One of the coolest entrances in wrestling.

Shayna Baszler beats Bianca Belair to retain the NXT women's championship

8:50 p.m. FINISH: Belair goes to the top rope and Duke attacks her, but gets kicked off the apron. Belair flies but misses Baszler and gets put in the rear naked choke again. It looks like she's going to tap out, but Belair powers up to her feet again. Baszler takes her back down but Belair once again gets to her feet and she won't give up. She's fading now and falls down, and finally the referee stops the match. Belair still isn't polished, but this was a good outing for her and she continues to get better. She loses nothing with a loss here.

8:47 p.m.: They bump into the referee and she's down. Belair hits the KOD and makes the cover — she has the win, but the ref is still out. Both Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke hit the ring, but Belair got the better of them. Then Baszler comes back and puts Belair in the rear naked choke, but somehow she gets to her feet and powers out of it.

8:44 p.m.: Belair is selling her shoulder, but then starts kicking away at Baszler. She goes for a splash, but the champ gets her knees up and then connects with a big knee strike. They exchange forearms, but the veteran Baszler gets the better of her until Belair whips her hard in the midsection with her hair. That left a mark.

8:40 p.m.: Baszler is in complete control and the story is that while Belair is undefeated, she's in over her head against the champion. Baszler is pounding away before dropping her with a kick and going for the pin, but Belair kicks out. Baszler holds her up and tells her she's overrated, but Belair fights back. Big drop kick and then a spear and she makes the cover, but can't get the pin.

8:36 p.m.: Back-and-forth pushing early on. Belair has quite the weapon in her long hair, but Baszler uses it against her.

Johnny Gargano defeats Ricochet for the NXT North American championship

8:24 p.m. FINISH: Gargano gets Ricochet back in the ring and he's all but done. Another slingshot DDT and Gargano gets the win to become the new North American champion. Awesome athletic display between these two with some incredible, innovative moves. Johnny gets the win, but the story will be: At what cost? What lengths did he have to go to in order to win the title?

8:22 p.m.: Gargano is frustrated and goes outside the ring and pulls up the mat to expose the concrete. He thinks about going for a DDT, but decides not to do it and let his emotions get the better of him. A minute later, Ricochet fends him off and puts him in the Gargano Escape submission, but Gargano gets out of it. They're on the apron over the exposed concrete and Gargano is deciding what to do. He pulls Ricochet down and hits a suplex ON THE CONCRETE. Ouch.

8:20 p.m.: Ricochet is on the floor and Gargano dives on him from the ring, but the champ catches him on his shoulder. Gargano turns it into a reverse hurricanrana on the floor. Back in the ring, Gargano hits a slingshot DDT and makes the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at the last second.

8:18 p.m.: Gargano is on the apron and sees Ricochet sizing him up, so he goes to the floor and walks around. Ricochet doesn't mind and does a running somersault over the corner to the floor.

8:15 p.m.: Another incredible exchange of athleticism including Gargano going for a Frankensteiner, but Gargano landing on his feet. How the ...?

8:13 p.m.: Gargano with a crossface, but Ricochet won't tap. He gets out of it and dumps Gargano over the top rope to the floor and then connects with a Fosbury Flop.

8:10 p.m.: Another nice exchange between them including Ricochet connecting with a moonsault, while Gargano is on his knees. They get to their feet and exchange chops and punches until Ricochet hits a flying hurricanrana and then a huge flying elbow off the top rope. Then a brainbuster, but he only gets a two count on the cover.

8:07 p.m.: Gargano is in control after dropping the champion face first on the top turnbuckle. He then hits a drop kick to the back of the head and starts cranking on Ricochet's neck. Gargano has him tied up on the mat and is trying to keep Ricochet grounded.

8:05 p.m.: Ricochet extends his hand, but Gargano instead smacks Ricochet. Action goes outside the ring where Ricochet connects with a Tiger Wall moonsault. Wow.

8 p.m.: Mat wrestling early on with Gargano getting the better of the champ. Slow burn to start this one and then an awesome exchange of moves including Ricochet doing a somersault out of a hurricanrana.

7:56 p.m.: This should be something — one of the most athletic dynamos around in Ricochet against one of the purest, smoothest wrestlers anywhere in Gargano. The crowd is buzzing before the bell even rings.

7:50 p.m.: Living the dream.

Matt Riddle defeats Kassius Ohno

7:46 p.m: FINISH: Ohno misses the rolling elbow but hits a bit kick in the face and follows it up with a senton splash. Riddle sinks in a rear naked choke. He has Ohno in trouble, but he gets to the ropes. Ohno is now on his knees in the middle of the ring and hoping for a fist bump, but Riddle will have none of it. Riddle with a knee to the face followed by a huge German suplex. He's smashing him over and over with elbow strikes until Ohno taps out. Good match with some hard-hitting strikes.

7:43 p.m.: Riddle is showing off his strength with a delayed German suplex into a bridge, but he can't get the pin. He then hits a plethora of kicks to the mid-section, but Ohno grabs his foot and bites his toe! That will teach Riddle not to wear boots.

7:40 p.m.: Riddle comes back with palm strikes, but then Ohno hits some big elbow strikes and hits him with a big shot that sends him outside the ring. Ohno throws him face first into the ring post and then into the steel steps.

7:38 p.m.: They exchange blows early on with Riddle hitting a gut-wrench suplex. Ohno comes back by trapping Riddle’s head under the ring skirt and stomps on his face.

7:34 p.m.: King of Bros is in the house.

War Raiders defeat Undisputed Era to win the NXT tag team championship

7:30 p.m. FINISH: Undisputed Era were in control until Hanson did a springboard double back elbow onto both of them. Rowe holds both of them with a double slam and then Hanson finishes off O'Reilly with a leg drop from the top rope to win the titles. New champs to start the show and one heck of a match.

7:26 p.m.: Hanson hits a splash off the top rope on O'Reilly, but Strong make the save just before the three count. A minute later, Strong hits a superplex on Hanson, with O'Reilly then coming off the top rope and connects with a knee to the face. He makes the cover and Hanson barely kicks out. The crowd is going nuts.

No big deal... @roderickstrong just superplexed 300 POUNDS of War Raider.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/p9Vq47PuUU — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2019

7:24 p.m.: Hanson just did a cartwheel to avoid a strike showing off some incredible agility by the big man. He's back using his power, pounding Strong in the corner and each make a tag. Everyone is in the ring and Strong with a double knee to the mid-section on Rowe. Then Strong goes outside and Hanson connects with a running dive onto him. This is really picking up now. 7:20 p.m.: O'Reilly is using his MMA skills to control Rowe in the ring while Hanson is still on the floor. He finally gets up on the apron and almost makes the tag but Strong hits the ring and attack Hanson who just shakes it off. A minute later, Strong nails Hanson on the floor with a flying drop kick and then hits Rowe in the ring with a drop kick. 7:14 p.m.: Strong and O'Reilly are back in it, using double team moves on Hanson but that doesn't stop the big man from picking up Strong and carrying him to the corner to make the tag. Rowe is in and goes taken to the outside where O'Reilly hits him with a knee to the head. Hanson decided to go for broke with a flying sommersault and goes splat. Yikes.



7:11 p.m.: Action is underway. Strong and O'Reilly jump Hanson and Rowe to start things off, but the challengers quickly come back and have the champs in trouble.

7:07 p.m.: War Raiders get the big Medieval Times entrance.

7:00 p.m.: And here we go!

6:55 p.m.: Almost missed this. Um, what?

6:52 p.m.: Before the show, check out my predictions for the five matches on this show at the bottom of the page. The 2018 NXT Overall Competitor of the Year award goes to Kairi Sane. Sane says she is so honored to be here and is almost in tears. "This made my day. I will never forget this. In 2019, I will be the NXT women's champion again, I promise." She is the sweetest person on the planet.

6:40 p.m.: Bobby Fish just hit the stage to brag about the Undisputed Era winning the 2018 Tag Team of the Year award and how he has the best beard in all of WWE. The best part is that he rings the bell every time McAfee tries to talk. Thank you, Bobby.

And this just happened. I'm sorry. And Cole was dead-on.

6:34 p.m.: And now Kairi Sane wins the 2018 NXT Female Competitor of the Year award. She accepts her award and gleefully says, "I love NXT. I love wrestling."

6:30 p.m.: The 2018 Competitor of the Year award goes to NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. The champ took the award, handed it back, and walked away. He already has "goldie" and that's the only award he needs.

6:27 p.m.: This didn't happen tonight but is still true.

6:19 p.m.: Now they're doing the 2018 Match of the Year award that goes to ... Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia last January. Andrade isn't there, but Zelina Vega is to put Johnny in his place and remind him that her man did and he's now doing bigger and better things in WWE.

6:13 p.m.: And the NXT 2018 Breakout Star of the Year award goes to North American champion Ricochet. By the way, the voting for these awards is done by the fans. Nice suit.

6:06 p.m.: They'll be announcing the 2018 NXT year-end awards during the pre-show as well. Exciting.

6:03 p.m.: The pre-show panel includes Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee. So far, they're promoting the Royal Rumble show on Sunday night. Speaking of that show, we'll have live coverage of the Rumble on Sunday night beginning with the pre-show at 5 p.m. and the main card at 7 p.m.

6 p.m.: Welcome to live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. The pre-show is just beginning with the main card starting at 7 p.m. We'll be here all night long covering the action.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix lineup

— Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black for the NXT championship

— Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT women's championship

— Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship

— Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. War Raiders for the NXT tag team championship

— Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix predictions

— Tommaso Ciampa narrowly holds off Aleister Black to retain the NXT championship

— Shayna Baszler successfully defends the NXT championship against Bianca Belair

— Ricochet and Johnny Gargano dazzle as the champ gets the win

— War Raiders upend Undisputed Era to become NXT tag team champions

— Matt Riddle gets the better of Kassius Ohno once again