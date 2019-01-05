NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

On the night before the WWE Royal Rumble, NXT returns with its latest TakeOver special on Saturday, January 26 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

While the Royal Rumble will have a big spotlight on it, you can never overlook the NXT TakeOver events, which have earned an incredible reputation as being some of the best top-to-bottom WWE shows of the year.

Two matches have already been announced for this Phoenix show with both the men's and women's championships are up for grabs. The card continues to come together as the show quickly approaches. Until then, here's everything you need to know and keep checking back here on Sporting News for the updated card and live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019 date, start time

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019 will air live on January 26, 2019, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The kickoff show will start at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET.





How to watch NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019 will be available on the WWE Network.





NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019 matches

— Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black for the NXT championship

— Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT women's championship





NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2019 rumored matches

— Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship

— Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. War Raiders for the NXT tag team championship



