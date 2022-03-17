NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its 2021 Year-End Results and Conference Call

·2 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) announces it will release its 2021 financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2021 financial and operating results will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Participants call:

1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in numbers

416-340-2217

International dial-in numbers

https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484

Conference ID

1575216#

NXT’s year-end 2021 financial and operating results will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. The financial and operating results will also available on NXT’s website at www.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn

Mr. George Liszicasz

VP Finance & CFO
302, 3320 – 17 AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

President & CEO
302, 3320 – 17 AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1-403-206-0805

+1-403-206-0800

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com


