NXIVM co-founder spills cult secrets in The Vow: Part II trailer

It's been a long wait for viewers who got hooked on The Vow, HBO's gripping true-crime docuseries about the rise and fall of Keith Raniere's NXIVM cult. Nearly two years ago, the 10-episode series from filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer ended with the tantalizing image of NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman sitting down for an interview with the directors... while wearing an ankle monitor bracelet.

We'll finally get to see that conversation when The Vow: Part II premieres on HBO in October. The six-episode season will follow Raniere's federal trial on charges of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy in the wake of the arrests of several top NXIVM officials, including Smallville star Allison Mack.

Watch the season 2 trailer below.

In addition to an interview with Salzman, The Vow: Part II will also feature archival footage from within the cult, testimony from Raniere's trial, as well as a new interview with Raniere from prison, where he's currently serving a 120-year sentence.

The Vow: Part II premieres Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

