NxGold Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - NxGold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: NXN) is pleased to announce that, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it intends to change its name from "NxGold Ltd." to "International Consolidated Uranium Inc." and commence trading on the TSXV under the new symbol "CUR". Further details regarding the name change will be announced prior to the effective date.

The company would also like to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering, and it is anticipated that Segra Capital Management, LLC will be a lead order.

Each Unit is being offered at a price of C$0.50 and will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering. The net proceeds from the Units will be primarily used for general working capital purposes.

Philip Williams, NxGold's President and CEO commented: "The proposed name change represents the next step in the Company's transition into the uranium sector and reflects our goal of becoming the leading consolidator of assets worldwide. We are incredibly pleased with the strong interest our model is generating from the investment community and these additional funds raised, combined with our existing financial resources, put us on a strong footing to execute this strategy. We are also pleased to welcome Segra Capital, a leading investor in the uranium sector, to our share register who join Mega Uranium, a well-respected uranium company builder and backer."

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur in early October and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Units, including all underlying securities thereof, and any finders warrants issued with respect to the Offering, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company anticipates that Insiders of the Company will subscribe for Units in the Offering. The issuance of common shares to Insiders is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that the participation in the private placement by the Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report in connection with the Offering will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Offering. This shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wishes to complete the Offering in a timely manner.

