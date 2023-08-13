NWT mayor thanks residents for 'awesome evacuation' as highway out closes

Reuters Videos

STORY: Climate change is packing a punch in America’s heartland.Source: U.S. Drought Monitor/Aug. 10, 2023Most of the Midwest is abnormally dry."They're showing up the worst I've ever seen..."Farmer Brandon Walter sees it in his fields. "...not getting rain."These dry, damaged corn crops add up to big financial losses for him.“There's going to be a lot of this that's going to yield nothing. We're going to be completely out money on it.” //“Say a prayer and hope for the best.”One expert predicts... the future - could be even bleaker.Walter farms about 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans about 75 miles northwest of Chicago."Like these guys, I was just telling you are short on nutrients..." It was supposed to be a good year.“These should be a heck of a lot taller than six feet tall and passing, you know?”Last year, Illinois counties led the country in soybean yields and corn production.That’s according to the country’s agriculture department… which projected record yields for both this year.But farmers are battling drought instead.“To be truthful, of all the things, I think it's the mental stress that hurts us the most as farmers" // "It's always in the back of your mind. It's just, ‘what's going to happen?’'”“This could be a loss here...”Dan Ziller is the president of the county’s farm bureau... "...a sad thing to look at..."...and says Walter is hardly alone.“There's a whole lot at risk here this year. I mean, the crop that the American farmer put in the ground this year is the most expensive crop we've ever put in the ground. Inputs were just extremely high this year and to get half of a crop, it’s going to be awful hard to pay that increase in these input costs that we had this year. So, rain would definitely, it needs to start coming and soon and not too much and not too little.”It’s a similar story throughout the region.Source: U.S. Drought Monitor/Aug. 10, 2023In nearby Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota, over 80% of crops are facing between moderate and extreme dry conditions.In Missouri, drought’s impacting 90% of the state."We will see well below normal crop yields..." Trent Ford is the authority on climate science in Illinois.He says drought combined with erratic heavy rainfall are likely to continue in the future because of global warming...But the state climatologist says even he can’t even predict what the new normal might look like.“What climate change does to corn and beans production in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana over the next 50 years is it introduces some significant challenges. Some challenges are things we've seen before, they're just larger and some challenges we've never seen before. Some of these challenges, we don't even know what they're going to look like until they come upon us.”