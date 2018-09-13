NWSL Semifinal Match Moved to Portland Due to Hurricane Florence

The NWSL announced Thursday that the North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars semifinal game on Sunday, Sept. 16 has been moved due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Florence.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. It was originally slated to be hosted in Cary, N.C.

"Due to uncertainty of the impact of the storm in North Carolina, the NWSL worked in partnership with North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars to make the decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, players and staff," the league announced.

Both NWSL semifinal games and the championship will now be played in Portland, with the Portland Thorns hosting the Seattle Reign in the other semifinal. Providence Park was the predetermined site for this season's championship game.