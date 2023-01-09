NWSL says ‘no finding’ that KC Current retaliated against players, announces league sanctions

The NWSL has released a multitude of corrective actions taken in light of the findings of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s investigative report on misconduct in the league, as well as a joint investigation from the NWSL and NWSLPA.

The KC Current were named in the joint investigation, with “concerns” having been raised about retaliation taking place at the club. The report detailed a number of claims against former Current head coach Huw Williams.

In today’s release by the National Women’s Soccer League, the league says it did not find that the club retaliated against its players.

“While it is concerning that several players raised concerns about being mistreated or retaliation upon raising those concerns, there is no finding that the club retaliated against players,” the NWSL said.

Huw Williams departed the club in November, which was not made public until the day the joint investigative report was released.

In addition to the information about the Current, four former NWSL coaches — outside of KC — were given lifetime bans. Paul Riley, Christy Holly, Rory Dames, and Richie Burke have received Level One sanctions and are permanently banned from the league.

In addition, Level One Organizational Sanctions, which include a fine of no less than $1 million and systemic changes made, were handed out to the NWSL League Office and U.S. Soccer as governing bodies, as well as the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns.

Both the Red Stars’ and Thorns’ principal owners, Arnim Whisler and Merritt Paulson, respectively, will be selling their stakes in their organizations with the aid of the NWSL in an “expeditious and appropriate manner.”

The NWSL also levied fines against Racing Louisville, the North Carolina Courage, OL Reign and Gotham FC.

“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs, and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

“The league and its clubs have taken meaningful steps to begin this structural reform and understand and accept the continual commitment to enhancing league standards that are necessary to build a safe and positive environment for our players, staff, fans and partners. ... These changes will require leadership, accountability, funding and a willingness to embrace this new way of conducting business.”