NWSL Reign beat Red Stars for team's best start since 2014

SEATTLE (AP) — Bethany Balcer and Jess Fishlock each scored a pair of goals to lead OL Reign to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

The win at Seattle's Lumen Field gave the Reign (3-1-0) its best start since 2014.

Balcer scored the first two goals in the 15th and 20th minutes, with Veronica Latsko and Lauren Barnes assisting. No player has scored more goals at home since 2019 than Balcer, who now has 20 goals in Reign home matches.

Arin Wright got a goal back for Chicago (1-3-0) in the 32nd minute, pouncing on a ball in the box that the Reign couldn't clear.

In the final minutes of the first half, Fishlock scored her first goal. Emily Sonnett won a ball that was bouncing around after a Reign corner and passed it to Fishlock for the assist.

Chicago rookie Ally Schlegel scored her first NWSL goal early in the second half, winning a challenge in the box and sliding her shot into the lower right corner.

Megan Rapinoe scored on a free kick in the 75th minute, splitting her shot between two Red Stars players before it deflected off another Chicago defender and slipped into the near post.

Fishlock scored the Reign's final goal in the 76th minute, finishing with one touch on a Balcer assist.

SPIRIT 0, DASH 0

Washington and Houston remained undefeated to start the season after playing to a scoreless draw at Audi Field in Washington.

The Dash improved to 1-0-3, while the Spirit moved to 2-0-2.

It was a tight, defensive battle. The Spirit finished with 11 shots, while Houston had 10.

Ashley Sanchez hit the left post in the 57th minute.

In the 70th minute, Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made a quick reaction save to push Sophie Schmidt's header off the crossbar. Kinsbury pushed another Schmidt shot from distance over the bar in the 94th minute to keep the match scoreless.

