NWSL players protest on field, issue demands amid sexual harassment scandal

NWSL players all joined together in protest on Wednesday night. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Washington Spirit and Gotham FC players stopped during the sixth minute of their match on Wednesday night and linked arms in protest, making a powerful statement after allegations against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley surfaced last week.

The NWSL Players Association also dropped a list of demands right as the protest started, calling on the league to expand its investigation into the allegations.

Players on the field and from the bench all suddenly stopped just before the sixth minute of the game and linked arms at midfield for one minute. The NSWLPA put out a statement announcing that players from the other two games on Wednesday night — the Courage-Louisville match and the Thorns-Dash match — would follow suit with a similar protest.

“Teams will stop play in each of tonight’s games at the sixth minute,” the statement said. “Players will join together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana, Sinead and all those who fought for too long to be heard.

“We call on fans to stand in silence with us. During that time, we ask you to stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what too many of us have been asked to sit with for too long.”

The NWSLPA also said that all players will “refuse to answer any questions that do not relate to abuse and systemic change in NWSL” on Wednesday night.

Riley was fired last week after a report from The Athletic detailed sexual harassment and coercion allegations made against him dating back to at least 2010. Among other things, he allegedly made a player sit on his lap during a car ride and later coerced her into having sex with him, and allegedly made two players kiss to prevent the team from running extra laps.

Riley was fired hours after that report, and NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned a day later. The league canceled all games last weekend, and three separate investigations were launched. Play officially resumed on Wednesday night.

