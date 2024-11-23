NWSL Championship game: TV, time, stream and everything to know

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The NWSL Championship game is here, with the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit facing off Saturday at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in a clash between the league's top two regular season teams.

For two teams that missed the playoffs in 2023, it wasn't supposed to work out like this.

Orlando's move for striker Barbra Banda got observers talking, but the Pride entered 2024 with a long history of big-name signings not panning out.

Washington, meanwhile, embraced an unusual coaching arrangement and leaned heavily on a 2024 draft class (including Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune), all while navigating injuries and incorporating summer additions.

Despite the history and obstacles, both teams thrived. The Pride didn't lose until the 24th match in a 26-game regular season, with Banda an MVP contender and iconic playmaker Marta — at 38 years old, no less — having one of her best seasons. With Trinity Rodman taking the lead, the Spirit showed an incredible flair for the dramatic all year long, sparking new levels of enthusiasm in the District.

Here's everything you need to know about the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit ahead of the 2024 NWSL Championship game:

Washington Spirit midfielder Paige Metayer (26) heads the ball over Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda (22) in the second half at Audi Field.

What time is NWSL Championship?

The NWSL Championship game between the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit is scheduled to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local).

Where is NWSL Championship?

The NWSL Championship will take place at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will face off at the new venue, which is the home to the Kansas City Current and is the first stadium owned by an NWSL club.

A general view of CPKC Stadium with the Kansas City skyline in the background.

How to watch NWSL Championship: TV, live stream

The 2024 NWSL Championship game between the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed in the U.S. on Paramount+ or via Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers. For international viewers, the NWSL supplied a list of broadcasters by country that can be found here.

Date : Saturday, Nov. 23

Time : 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

TV : CBS

Location: CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch the NWSL Championship on Fubo

How did Orlando Pride advance to NWSL Championship?

The Orlando Pride have had a dominant 2024, going unbeaten in the first 23 matches of the regular season and lifting the NWSL Shield (given to the league's regular-season champion) after a 2-0 win over the Spirit on Oct. 6. The Pride had one of the best NWSL campaigns and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

In the postseason, the Pride recovered from a slight end-of-season dip to dismantle the Chicago Red Stars in the quarterfinals. Orlando's 4-1 win was essentially over at halftime, with Banda striking twice.

The semifinal was more difficult, with Orlando coming from behind to defeat the Kansas City Current 3-2. The Pride fell behind, but defensive midfielder Haley McCutcheon (who hadn't scored since April 2023) notched her second goal of the playoffs just before halftime. Banda put Orlando ahead in the second half, before a Marta masterpiece seemed to put the game away.

Marta is simply magical🪄



This one will be on repeat forever! #NWSLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MZh3gJryCL — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 17, 2024

The Current scored a very late goal, but Orlando held on to reach the final for the first time.

How did Washington Spirit advance to NWSL Championship?

The Washington Spirit have been on an odyssey to get to this point. Owner Michele Kang showcased the club's ambitions by hiring Barcelona's Jonatan Giráldez, but the head coach wouldn't arrive until midseason and assistant Adrián González ran the show for the first 15 games. Injuries also have been a major story: Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune tore her meniscus throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, while defensive midfielder Andi Sullivan tore her ACL in October.

Despite that, the Spirit kept winning. The Spirit claimed the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and then eked out two extraordinarily tight playoff wins. Tara McKeown's 88th-minute equalizer forced extra time, where an own goal created by Rodman clinched a 2-1 win over Bay FC. In an epic semifinal against NJ/NY Gotham FC, an even later equalizer — this time from USWNT midfielder Hal Hershfelt — sent the Spirit to extra time again.

HAL HERSHFELT EQUALIZER IN THE FINAL MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME 😱 pic.twitter.com/8X8RMbS6Je — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) November 16, 2024

Neither team could find a winner, setting the stage for captain Aubrey Kingsbury to save three consecutive penalties as Washington secured its third appearance in the NWSL final.

Orlando Pride key players to watch

Barbra Banda: The Zambian striker took the NWSL by storm this season, combining intelligent movement and deft technique with irresistible athleticism.

Marta: The Brazilian legend has had arguably her best NWSL season despite turning 38 in February. Marta has scored 11 goals and made big plays, plus is the unquestioned emotional leader for the Pride.

Ally Watt: The speedy winger has been dogged by inconsistency in the past, but has turned it on down the stretch. Orlando probably isn't in this final without Watt's three assists in the playoffs, which leads all players.

Emily Sams: The center back is the key name on a defense of less-heralded players having outstanding seasons. Sams' defending got her onto the NWSL Best 11, but her comfort in possession is just as vital.

Washington Spirit key players to watch

Trinity Rodman: The USWNT star is a must-watch player, posting eight goals and six assists en route to a place on the Best 11. Rodman's ability to conjure up a big moment just when you think she's out of gas is part of her legend, Her assist in 2021 earned Washington its only previous trophy.

Rosemonde Kouassi: The Ivorian winger was something of an unknown when she arrived from FC Fleury 91 in the summer. Her devastating ability to fake defenders out of their shoes and force coaches to change their plans on the fly is making the NWSL take notice.

Casey Krueger: The USWNT defender, who earned her third Best 11 nod after joining the Spirit as a free agent in January, has been stellar locking down her side of Washington's back four.

Hal Hershfelt: The rookie started her season as a marauding force, but with Andi Sullivan's injury, the emerging USWNT midfielder has shined despite having to take on a more cerebral role as the team's central anchor.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NWSL Championship: How to watch Orlando Pride-Washington Spirit