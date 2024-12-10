NWSL: Angel City FC fire head coach Becki Tweed

Angel City FC have announced they have parted ways with head coach Becki Tweed. The decision comes amidst a challenging period for the NWSL outfit.

Tweed’s dismissal comes after just 18 months in charge of the club. She first joined Angel City as an assistant coach in January 2023 and was promoted to interim head coach in the June following the firing of Freya Coombe. During her tenure, Tweed oversaw an 11-game unbeaten run, which took Angel City to the first playoffs in their short history. This stellar run rewarded Tweed with the permanent role of head coach at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Despite this playoff run as interim manager, Tweed’s first full season ended with a disappointing 7-13-6 record. In addition to this, the team had one of the NWSL’s lowest scoring tallies.

Assistant coach Eleri Earnshaw will take on the role as interim head coach. The search for a permanent one will commence immediately.

“Becki has been an integral part of Angel City FC, demonstrating an exceptional work ethic, a deep care for her staff and players, and an unwavering desire to learn and grow,” said Technical Director Mark Wilson.

“She departs ACFC well-respected, and we have no doubt wherever she lands next, her talents and character will make a significant impact. We thank Becki for her contributions over the past two seasons and wish her the very best in her journey ahead.”

General manager Angela Hucles Mangano also left the club days before this announcement. She oversaw significant milestones, such as securing a state-of-the-art performance facility. However, with Willow Bay’s recent $50 million (£39m) investment, the ownership appears keen to realign leadership to meet higher competitive expectations.

