NWP runners nearly lose team

Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) has reversed a decision to end its track and field and cross country team.

The decision came after a meeting with Kim Richardson, NWP associate dean of student life, Lauren Hale-Miller, Athletics manager as well as coaches and team members.

“We were told that the cross country and track team was being cut due to (the) budget, and that was all we were told in terms of reasoning for it,” said Chris Nelissen, an assistant coach on the NWP track and cross country team.

He said the team learned of the decision end the program on March 19 after the indoor track championship in Edmonton.

The team's head coach, Fabio Minozzo and Nelissen broke the news to the team. Nelissen said he learned of the decision from Minozzo, who learned of the decision beforehand from Richardson and Hale-Miller.

Nelissen said in his understanding the decision came from above the associate dean and athletic manager, who didn’t have a say in it.

“It was made from the top,” he said.

The news galvanized the team which gathered together and wrote letters to the school detailing their feelings and what the program meant to them.

The track and cross country team currently consists of about 15 members.

Nelissen noted he heard from some athletes who were considering a move to other post-secondary options if the track team was not returning to NWP. He noted many athletes leave to other schools to finish their education.

When alums of the NWP track and cross country team learned of the news, they too began a letter writing campaign.

Jackie Benning is a former track and cross country team member and a graduate of NWP (Grande Prairie Regional College [GPRC] at the time).

She is now a teacher and encourages her students to take up the sport.

“We're always encouraging students to stick with running,” she said.

“It's a really accessible sport, something that you can also take part in even if you're on another sports team.”

Her time on the college team led not only to great accolades, awards and records (still holding, she notes) but contributed to her overall well-being.

“This helps maintain physical and mental wellness and teaches invaluable skills such as time management, routine and prioritizing,” said Benning.

When Benning decided to expand her education and finish her bachelor's in psychology, she decided to finish it at NWP (GPRC at the time) because of the running program available, she said.

Heidi Ambros is a local teacher and runner, who steers a running program at Hillcrest Christian School where she teaches.

“I've seen how running and track and field has played a huge role in making sport accessible to more marginalized populations,” said Ambros.

She noted socioeconomic and neurodiverse communities can participate; she said students with autism could have trouble and become overstimulated in team sports but running is an outlet for them that is adaptable to their needs.

“You can just participate, and you can still go to meets and participate at the level you're comfortable at,” she said.

“My coach would always joke that it's the only sport that the slower you are, the more play time you get,” said Benning.

Now that NWP has reversed its decision, Nelissen said he is unsure of what changes may be ahead. He says he expects budget changes will affect the team.

Nelissen said track might be the most affordable sport at NWP.

He said the team's most significant expenses are for trips to competitions, usually in Edmonton but occasionally as far as Calgary, which includes transportation and registration costs and lodging. Athletes and coaches receive a per diem.

Training during the winter months carries a small cost as the team rents a lane three times a week at the Eastlink Centre, costing about $90 per week. During the summer months, the team runs along the Muskoseepi trails.

The News reached out to NWP for comment and didn’t have a response by press time.

Jesse Boily