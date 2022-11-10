NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 44.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

NVIDIA's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is NVIDIA's Growth Trending?

NVIDIA's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.8%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 176% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 11% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.4% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that NVIDIA is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From NVIDIA's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that NVIDIA currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVIDIA you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than NVIDIA. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

