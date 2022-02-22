NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

NVIDIA CORPORATION

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Monday, March 7, at 10:55 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of NVIDIA’s presentation at this event, available at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

