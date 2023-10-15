nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.175

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will pay a dividend of $0.175 on the 3rd of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

nVent Electric's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, nVent Electric's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

nVent Electric Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

nVent Electric's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 5 years. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that nVent Electric has grown earnings per share at 8.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for nVent Electric's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like nVent Electric's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for nVent Electric that investors should take into consideration.

