nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will pay a dividend of $0.175 on the 4th of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.6%.

nVent Electric's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, nVent Electric's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 5.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

nVent Electric Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

nVent Electric's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 5 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that nVent Electric has been growing its earnings per share at 5.1% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we think nVent Electric is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in nVent Electric stock. Is nVent Electric not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

