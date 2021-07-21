NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 56% to $7.15 million from $4.59 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 60% increase in product sales partially offset by a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Product sales increased to $6.95 million from $4.36 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 48% to $3.58 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $2.41 million, or $0.50 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

“We are pleased to report large increases in product sales, total revenue, and earnings for the quarter as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue subsided,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC.

###

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30

2021

2020

Revenue

Product sales

$

6,953,766

$

4,358,635

Contract research and development

199,397

230,627

Total revenue

7,153,163

4,589,262

Cost of sales

1,769,581

836,422

Gross profit

5,383,582

3,752,840

Expenses

Research and development

808,142

880,983

Selling, general, and administrative

466,618

355,011

Total expenses

1,274,760

1,235,994

Income from operations

4,108,822

2,516,846

Interest income

289,720

399,212

Income before taxes

4,398,542

2,916,058

Provision for income taxes

818,976

504,193

Net income

$

3,579,566

$

2,411,865

Net income per share – basic

$

0.74

$

0.50

Net income per share – diluted

$

0.74

$

0.50

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

1.00

$

1.00

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

4,833,232

4,835,038

Diluted

4,836,821

4,835,157

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30 AND MARCH 31, 2021

(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,868,823

$

10,427,340

Marketable securities, short-term

17,061,711

7,678,957

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000

3,319,838

1,964,281

Inventories

3,670,026

3,900,777

Prepaid expenses and other assets

658,238

391,278

Total current assets

33,578,636

24,362,633

Fixed assets

Machinery and equipment

9,280,343

9,254,664

Leasehold improvements

1,810,872

1,810,872

11,091,215

11,065,536

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

10,791,821

10,728,853

Net fixed assets

299,394

336,683

Deferred tax assets

101,660

73,538

Marketable securities, long-term

37,463,037

47,038,669

Right-of-use asset – operating lease

657,662

689,216

Total assets

$

72,100,389

$

72,500,739

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

359,394

$

336,591

Accrued payroll and other

651,194

540,474

Income taxes payable

834,483

-

Operating lease

151,110

150,273

Total current liabilities

1,996,181

1,027,338

Operating lease

548,859

581,459

Total liabilities

2,545,040

1,608,797

Shareholders’ equity

Common stock

48,332

48,332

Additional paid-in capital

19,345,365

19,338,127

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,010,954

1,101,119

Retained earnings

49,150,698

50,404,364

Total shareholders’ equity

69,555,349

70,891,942

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

72,100,389

$

72,500,739

CONTACT: Curt A. Reynders, CFO, (952) 829-9217


