NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 56% to $7.15 million from $4.59 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 60% increase in product sales partially offset by a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Product sales increased to $6.95 million from $4.36 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 48% to $3.58 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $2.41 million, or $0.50 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.



“We are pleased to report large increases in product sales, total revenue, and earnings for the quarter as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue subsided,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 6,953,766 $ 4,358,635 Contract research and development 199,397 230,627 Total revenue 7,153,163 4,589,262 Cost of sales 1,769,581 836,422 Gross profit 5,383,582 3,752,840 Expenses Research and development 808,142 880,983 Selling, general, and administrative 466,618 355,011 Total expenses 1,274,760 1,235,994 Income from operations 4,108,822 2,516,846 Interest income 289,720 399,212 Income before taxes 4,398,542 2,916,058 Provision for income taxes 818,976 504,193 Net income $ 3,579,566 $ 2,411,865 Net income per share – basic $ 0.74 $ 0.50 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.50 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,232 4,835,038 Diluted 4,836,821 4,835,157

NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30 AND MARCH 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,868,823 $ 10,427,340 Marketable securities, short-term 17,061,711 7,678,957 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 3,319,838 1,964,281 Inventories 3,670,026 3,900,777 Prepaid expenses and other assets 658,238 391,278 Total current assets 33,578,636 24,362,633 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,280,343 9,254,664 Leasehold improvements 1,810,872 1,810,872 11,091,215 11,065,536 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,791,821 10,728,853 Net fixed assets 299,394 336,683 Deferred tax assets 101,660 73,538 Marketable securities, long-term 37,463,037 47,038,669 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 657,662 689,216 Total assets $ 72,100,389 $ 72,500,739 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 359,394 $ 336,591 Accrued payroll and other 651,194 540,474 Income taxes payable 834,483 - Operating lease 151,110 150,273 Total current liabilities 1,996,181 1,027,338 Operating lease 548,859 581,459 Total liabilities 2,545,040 1,608,797 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 48,332 48,332 Additional paid-in capital 19,345,365 19,338,127 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,010,954 1,101,119 Retained earnings 49,150,698 50,404,364 Total shareholders’ equity 69,555,349 70,891,942 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 72,100,389 $ 72,500,739

CONTACT: Curt A. Reynders, CFO, (952) 829-9217



