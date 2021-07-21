NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 56% to $7.15 million from $4.59 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 60% increase in product sales partially offset by a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Product sales increased to $6.95 million from $4.36 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 48% to $3.58 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $2.41 million, or $0.50 per share, for the prior-year quarter.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.
“We are pleased to report large increases in product sales, total revenue, and earnings for the quarter as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue subsided,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC.
NVE CORPORATION
Quarter Ended June 30
2021
2020
Revenue
Product sales
$
6,953,766
$
4,358,635
Contract research and development
199,397
230,627
Total revenue
7,153,163
4,589,262
Cost of sales
1,769,581
836,422
Gross profit
5,383,582
3,752,840
Expenses
Research and development
808,142
880,983
Selling, general, and administrative
466,618
355,011
Total expenses
1,274,760
1,235,994
Income from operations
4,108,822
2,516,846
Interest income
289,720
399,212
Income before taxes
4,398,542
2,916,058
Provision for income taxes
818,976
504,193
Net income
$
3,579,566
$
2,411,865
Net income per share – basic
$
0.74
$
0.50
Net income per share – diluted
$
0.74
$
0.50
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
1.00
$
1.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,833,232
4,835,038
Diluted
4,836,821
4,835,157
NVE CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,868,823
$
10,427,340
Marketable securities, short-term
17,061,711
7,678,957
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000
3,319,838
1,964,281
Inventories
3,670,026
3,900,777
Prepaid expenses and other assets
658,238
391,278
Total current assets
33,578,636
24,362,633
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment
9,280,343
9,254,664
Leasehold improvements
1,810,872
1,810,872
11,091,215
11,065,536
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
10,791,821
10,728,853
Net fixed assets
299,394
336,683
Deferred tax assets
101,660
73,538
Marketable securities, long-term
37,463,037
47,038,669
Right-of-use asset – operating lease
657,662
689,216
Total assets
$
72,100,389
$
72,500,739
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
359,394
$
336,591
Accrued payroll and other
651,194
540,474
Income taxes payable
834,483
-
Operating lease
151,110
150,273
Total current liabilities
1,996,181
1,027,338
Operating lease
548,859
581,459
Total liabilities
2,545,040
1,608,797
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock
48,332
48,332
Additional paid-in capital
19,345,365
19,338,127
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,010,954
1,101,119
Retained earnings
49,150,698
50,404,364
Total shareholders’ equity
69,555,349
70,891,942
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
72,100,389
$
72,500,739
CONTACT: Curt A. Reynders, CFO, (952) 829-9217